WTC Final 2023: What If Match Ends In A Draw? What If Day 5 Is Washed Out? 5 Points To Understand Scenarios

The final day of the of the World Test Championship 2023 final is set to see a thrilling finish. After four days of top-quality cricket, India and Australia battle it out for mace on the fifth and decisive day. India need 280 more runs to win the final and their maiden WTC title. On the other hand, Australia need to pick 7 remaining wickets to clinch their first-ever title. Standing between the championship and defeat for Australia are Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. Kohli (44) and Rahane (20) will resume India innings from 164 for 3 on Day 5. All eyes will be on Kohli and how he pulls off another chase.

Take a look at 5 points to understand the scenarios.

1. What happens if WTC 2023 Final ends in a draw?

ICC released a statement to explain the Playing Conditions for the World Test Championship Final if the match ends in a draw. The statement reads that 'the mace will be shared and the prize money distributed equally among the two finalists should the match finish in a draw'.



“If the match is drawn, tied, or abandoned, the teams shall be declared joint winners of the ICC World Test Championship,” the condition reads.

2. Is there a reserve day in place?

There is a reserve day in place for the WTC 2023 Final. The reserve day will be Monday. ICC says in the release: "The prospect of the match going into a sixth day looks unlikely at this stage given there have been no interruptions to play over the first three-and-a-half days of the gripping contest."

3. When will reserve day come into place?

The Reserve Day will be come into force if there is a loss of playing time on Day 5. It will help recover lost playing time in the event of rain or bad light disrupting play.

4. How will weather play in London on Day 5?

The good news is that WTC final is not expected to be fully washed out on day 5. There is however a chance of some rain in South London in the afternoon time. Expect rain to halt play for maximum of one hour.

5. Who will be the winner in case match is washed out?

The WTC mace will be shared between India and Australia if the final is washed out.