Team India are set to take on Hong Kong in their second fixture of Group A of the Asia Cup 2022 after a hard-earned victory in the opener against arch-rivals Pakistan. Unarguably, India face a lighter challenge compared to their first match of the tournament in terms of pressure and quality cricket. However, it is a very good opportunity for players like KL Rahul to find their mojo back after a disappointing first T20I game of the 2022 year. Being said a less difficult opponent to face than Pakistan on any day, the Rohit Sharma-led side will not give their opponents any easy pickings given the qualification to the Super Four is still pending.

The other night, Hardik Pandya was the savior for India as they thumped arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (August 28) with 2 balls to spare chasing a tricky total of 148 on a good bowling wicket. Obviously, the quality of Hong Kong bowling, to put it politely, won’t match up to Pakistan, but there is always a fear as one doesn't exactly know what to expect from an unknown entity.

To be more elaborate about the 'surprise packages' and 'unknown threats', we bring a small piece of detail from the Asia Cup 2018 when the two sides clashed in the ODI-format.