Team India are set to take on Hong Kong in their second fixture of Group A of the Asia Cup 2022 after a hard-earned victory in the opener against arch-rivals Pakistan. Unarguably, India face a lighter challenge compared to their first match of the tournament in terms of pressure and quality cricket. However, it is a very good opportunity for players like KL Rahul to find their mojo back after a disappointing first T20I game of the 2022 year. Being said a less difficult opponent to face than Pakistan on any day, the Rohit Sharma-led side will not give their opponents any easy pickings given the qualification to the Super Four is still pending.
The other night, Hardik Pandya was the savior for India as they thumped arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (August 28) with 2 balls to spare chasing a tricky total of 148 on a good bowling wicket. Obviously, the quality of Hong Kong bowling, to put it politely, won’t match up to Pakistan, but there is always a fear as one doesn't exactly know what to expect from an unknown entity.
To be more elaborate about the 'surprise packages' and 'unknown threats', we bring a small piece of detail from the Asia Cup 2018 when the two sides clashed in the ODI-format.
On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ruchira Pilliyaguruge, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charges.
There was a rumour that I DIED, reveals Ravindra Jadeja ahead of India vs Hong Kong
This is the first time these 2 sides are meeting in a T20 contest. The 2 times India have played Hong Kong has been in ODIs and Men in Blue came out victorious on both the occasions.
Will Rishabh Pant get a chance in the playing 11 today? Or will Rohit Sharma opt for Dinesh Karthik again? Will R Ashwin be included in playing 11 as Hong Kong have 2 left-hand batters in their team. Get all your answers here.
Good news for Hardik Pandya - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
Hardik has jumped 8 places to a best-ever 5th position on the latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings after his excellent outing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 clash in Dubai.
India shrugged off a surprising defeat against Hong Kong in 2018
To start off, the stand-in skipper that night in place of Virat Kohli was the current permanent skipper himself, Rohit Sharma. After the clash Rohit said that there were a lot of things that didn't go to plan but winning the game was important.
Team India have already begun their title defence with a thumping victory over Pakistan and are now set to take on Hong Kong in their second fixture of the tournament.
