India' all-rounder Hardik Pandya is continuing to have a dream run with both bat and ball in international cricket. The India star was out of action for a long time but since IPL 2022, where he led debutants Gujarat Titans to their first-ever win, he has been on a roll. Hardik has added one more feather to his hat, by attaining the best-ever ranking in the ICC T20I all-rounders rankings. He jumped 8 places to a best-ever 5th position on the latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings after his excellent outing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 clash in Dubai.

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets in the contest and the chief architect of this win was Hardik, who starred with both bat and ball. He claimed 3 for 25 before striking an unbeaten 33 off just 17 balls, showing how vital his impact will be in India's T20 World Cup campaign later in the year in Australia.

Elsewhere, Afghanistan's blistering start to the Asia Cup tournament has not gone unnoticed, with a number of players rewarded in the updated rankings.

You SUPERSTAR _ What a game! What a player! @hardikpandya7 Well done __ pic.twitter.com/ajoAJKowKO August 28, 2022

An ICC release said Rashid Khan's push for the No.1 bowler position has been helped with a two-spot jump to third (708 points), over fellow leg-spinners Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (716) is next in Rashid's sights, though Josh Hazlewood (792) boasts a strong margin at the top of the list.

Rashid's compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rahman meanwhile has entered the top- 10 with a seven-spot move up the rankings (660), currently edged out for eighth by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (661), whose 4/26 against Pakistan helped the men in blue for victory.

There were no new entrants in the T20I batting top ten, though there was a push from Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, moving up to second (796) to join Babar Azam (810) in the top two.

All eyes will be on Hardik again when India takes on Hong Kong in their second clash in Group B in Dubai on Wednesday (August 31). India can qualify for the Super 4 if they register a win tonight vs HK.