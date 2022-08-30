Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said on Tuesday that the Men in Blue will play their upcoming Asia Cup 2022 match against Hong Kong with a positive mindset and will not take them lightly. India and Hong Kong will square off in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. "We are going to play against Hong Kong with a positive mindset and we will not take them lightly. On a given day, anything can happen in T20Is. We will give our best and play positively," said Jadeja in a press conference. The all-rounder said that Indian spinners bowled really well against Pakistan even though it was the pacers who took all the wickets.

"Spinners also contributed. But sometimes it happens that you bowl well and you do not get wickets but fast bowlers do not bowl that well but get wickets. T20I is like that. The pacers get wickets on a full toss sometimes. Everyone bowled well and pacers gave us wickets when we needed them. Hardik Pandya gave us breakthroughs, then Bhuvneshwar took two in an over," he said.

Sunday's match against Pakistan was the first instance in India's T20I cricket history that pacers took all ten wickets. On his promotion up the order during the Pakistan match, Jadeja said that he was promoted to play well against leg-spinners and left-arm spinners. "Sometimes, left-arm spinners and leg spinners are bowling, so sending left-handed batters is easy and they can take chances. That is why I was promoted. We had seen their (Pakistan) playing XI, they had a left-arm spinner and leg spinner. So I was aware that I could face this situation. I prepared myself mentally accordingly. Luckily, I went and my knock was crucial," he said.

Jadeja said that it feels really good when one performs well under pressure and gets confidence from it. He also praised Pakistan pacer, Naseem Shah, for bowling well on his debut, despite facing cramps in his final over. Shah finished with figures of 2/27 in his debut T20I match and took wickets of KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. India had won its previous match against Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday. It will be looking forward to qualifying for the Super Four with a win over Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The Asian Cricket Council's marquee event returns after a four-year interval with the 2022 edition of the Men's Asia Cup. Being played in the T20 format, across two venues. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host nine games including the final, while Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host four games, starting August 27 through September 11.