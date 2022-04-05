RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Highlights: RCB won by 4 wickets

5 April 2022, 23:22 PM
RCB beat RR
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals with 4 wickets in hand. Dinesh Karthik guided his team home as after a solid start from openers Du Plessis and Rawat. After 3 wickets in the middle, Shahbaz Ahmed and Karthik took the RR bowlers to the cleaners with both knocking 45 (26) and 44 (23). The momentum shifted towards the Royals in between when RCB lost 3 quick wickets of Kohli, Willey and Rutherford. But the RCB batter Karthik and Ahmed snatched the game right back displaying some explosive shots.
RCB- 173/6 (19.1 Overs)
5 April 2022, 22:26 PM
GAME ON!
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 32 runs in 24 balls as they recover after losing quick wickets in the middle overs. Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik are punishing RR bowlers at the moment.
RCB- 138/5 (16 Overs), Karthik 33 (15) & Ahmed 31 (19)
5 April 2022, 22:20 PM
Two-in-Two!
Virat Kohli run out for 5 (6) by Yuzi Chahal, sensational take by Sanju Samson. Yuzvendra Chahal another one as he knocks over David Willey's stumps with excellent spin bowling.
RR- 62/4 (9 Overs)
5 April 2022, 22:11 PM
GONE!
Navdeep Saini STRIKES! Anuj Rawat caught behind by Sanju Samson for 26 (25). RCB lose two wickets in quick succession as RR break the deadlock.
RR- 61/2 (8.2 Overs), Kohli 4 (5) & Willey 0 (0)
5 April 2022, 22:09 PM
Skipper OUT!
Skipper GONE! Faf du Plessis departs for 29 (20) as Yuzvendra Chahal strikes. Caught by Trent Boult, smartly bowled by the leg-spinner as RR get their first breakthrough.
RR- 55/1 (7 Overs), Rawat 24 (22)
5 April 2022, 21:59 PM
RCB- 48/0 (6 Overs)
Royal Challengers Bangalore score 48 off the power-play as RR search for their first breakthrough. Rawat and Du Plessis close in on 50 runs partnership and are looking in very dangerous flow for the Royals. RR need a wicket and they need it now.
Du Plessis 28 (18) & Rawat 23 (21)
5 April 2022, 21:44 PM
RCB off to a solid start
Royal Challengers Bangalore off to a solid start with Faf Du Plessis and Anuj Rawat as they score 33 runs in 4 overs. Change of bowling from the skipper as spinner Ravichandra Ashwin joins the attack.
RR- 33/0 (4 Overs), Du Plessis 18 (11) & Rawat 15 (14)
5 April 2022, 21:41 PM
HERE WE GO!
RCB begin chase of 170 runs with Skipper Faf Du Plessis and Anuj Rawat. Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna start the attack for Rajasthan Royals as they look to defend a competitive total.
RR- 3/0 (1.2 Overs), Du Plessis 2 (5) & Rawat 1 (3)
5 April 2022, 21:12 PM
RR- 169/3 (20 Overs)
Rajasthan Royals finish at 169 runs after 20 Overs, again Jos Buttler showcased some explosive batting skills hitting 70 off 47 balls as he took the RCB bowlers to the cleaners. Left-hand batter Shimron Hetmyer also played a good supporting roll hitting 42 runs off 31 balls. RCB need 170 runs to win and they will face a hard pace attack upfront from the Royals, starting with Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna.
5 April 2022, 20:49 PM
RR- 127/3 after 18 Overs
Rajasthan Royals score 127 runs with 2 overs left. Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer in the middle for RR trying put on a competitive total for RCB.
Buttler 43 (40) & Hetmyer 32 (27)
5 April 2022, 20:38 PM
GONE!
Sanju Samson departs for 8 (8), Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga strikes as he removes the RR skipper with a caught & bowled dismissal. Soft dismissal for RR but a huge blow as they lose their captain.
RR- 89/3 (12 Overs), Buttler 34 (28) & Hetmyer 0 (5)
5 April 2022, 20:09 PM
BUTTLER ON FIRE!
Jos Buttler on fire as he smacks 30 (23), RCB regretting the two dropped catches of Buttler earlier in the innings. Wanindu Hasaranga smashed for 12 runs in the 9th over.
RR- 73/1 (9 Overs), Padikkal 36 (25) & Buttler 30 (23)
5 April 2022, 19:50 PM
RR lose Jaiswal early
Rajasthan Royals lose Yashasvi Jaiswal early as Royal Challengers Bangalore's David Willey strikes! Excellent pace bowling by the left-arm fast bowler, Jaiswal had no idea of how the ball went in to knock his stumps over.
RR- 25/1 (4 Overs), Padikkal 13 (8) & Buttler 7 (11)
5 April 2022, 19:06 PM
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
5 April 2022, 19:05 PM
TOSS
RCB won the toss and elected to field first vs RR at the Wankhede stadium.