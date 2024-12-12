LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Takes U-Turn After Taking A Dig At KL Rahul Post IPL 2025 Auction Says, 'He Has Always Been...'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is no stranger to drama, but the 2024 edition introduced a storyline that captivated fans and critics alike: the apparent fallout between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka and then-captain KL Rahul. Speculation ran rampant following an on-field confrontation between the two, but Goenka’s recent comments suggest there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

The Viral Incident: What Sparked the Debate?

The controversy began during a post-match discussion between Goenka and Rahul after LSG’s crushing 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024. Cameras captured an animated exchange, which quickly became a topic of heated debate on social media. Critics speculated that Goenka’s stern demeanor reflected dissatisfaction with Rahul’s captaincy, prompting rumors of a fallout and Rahul’s potential exit from LSG.

Indeed, when the IPL 2025 retention lists were announced, LSG opted not to retain Rahul. The former captain was later picked up by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹14 crore, a significant drop from his previous salary of ₹17 crore.

Sanjiv Goenka Breaks His Silence

In a candid interview on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube show, Goenka addressed the speculation head-on. Far from harboring ill will, he spoke warmly of Rahul, describing him as a “family member” and expressing genuine admiration for his talent and character.

“KL Rahul has always been a family member, and I know he will continue to be in the future,” Goenka said. “He captained Lucknow for three years and delivered great results during his tenure. I genuinely wish for his success, no matter what happens.”

Goenka also dispelled notions of any lingering animosity, praising Rahul’s honesty and talent. “He is a very honest and decent person, and I wish that everything good happens to an honest person like him. He is incredibly talented, and I am sure he will shine in the future.”

KL Rahul’s Perspective: A Fresh Start

Rahul, too, weighed in on the matter during a Star Sports interview. Reflecting on the viral incident, he admitted it was an uncomfortable moment that affected the entire team.

“Whatever happened on the field after the game wasn’t the nicest thing to be part of or something that anyone wants to see on the cricket field,” Rahul said. “I wanted a fresh start, to explore my options, and to play where I could find some freedom. Sometimes you need to move away to find something good for yourself.”

LSG’s New Era and Record-Breaking Auction

As LSG bids farewell to Rahul, the franchise has embarked on a bold new chapter. At the IPL 2025 auction, Goenka made headlines by signing Indian star Rishabh Pant for a record-breaking ₹27 crore, the highest-ever bid in IPL history. With a core of retained players, including Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi, LSG appears poised for a strong campaign next season.

What Lies Ahead for KL Rahul?

Rahul’s move to Delhi Capitals opens a new chapter in his IPL career. Despite a drop in salary, his role with DC might come with the added responsibility of captaincy. His IPL record speaks for itself—132 matches, 4,683 runs, a strike rate of 134.61, and an impressive average of 45.47.

For Rahul, the transition represents an opportunity to reinvent himself. With DC, he aims to find the “lighter atmosphere” he craves while showcasing his skills on a fresh stage.