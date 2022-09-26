Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings

In game number 8 of the Legends League Cricket 2022 tonight Bhilwara Kings will cross swords with Manipal Tigers at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Monday. Kings will be captained by Irfan Pathan while the Tigers will be led by Harbhajan Singh. Kings are ranked third in the points table while Tigers are fourth.

Match Details

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings

Legends League Cricket 2022

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Sep 26, 07:30 PM

MNT VS BK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Irfan Pathan

Vice-Captain: Yusuf Pathan

Wicketkeepers: Naman Ojha, Tatenda Taibu

Batters: Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Matt Prior

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Chris Mpofu, Harbhajan Singh

Bowlers: Muthiah Muralidharan, Tino Best, Corey Anderson

MT vs BK Predicted Playing XIs

MT Predicted Line-up: S Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, CJ Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, T Taibu (wk), Pardeep Sahu, Harbhajan Singh (c), RJ Sidebottom, Christopher Mpofu, Parwinder Awana, Muttiah Muralitharan

BK Predicted Line-up: Naman Ojha (wk), Shane Watson, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, T Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Dinesh Salunkhe, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar

Full Squads

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Rajesh Bishnoi, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Mayank Tehlan, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Dinesh Salunkhe, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Sudeep Tyagi, S Sreesanth, Shane Watson

Manipal Tigers Squad: Shivakant Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, Mohammad Kaif, Tatenda Taibu(w), Ravikant Shukla, Pardeep Sahu, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh(c), Parvinder Awana, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Chris Mpofu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Daren Sammy, Vikram Singh, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Ricardo Powell, Lance Klusener, Imran Tahir, Brett Lee