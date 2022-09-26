NewsCricket
MANIPAL TIGERS VS BHILWARA KINGS

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming: When and where to watch Legends League Cricket 2022 in India on TV and Online?

All you need know about Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings in Legends League Cricket 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 04:03 PM IST

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming: When and where to watch Legends League Cricket 2022 in India on TV and Online?

In game number 8 of the Legends League Cricket 2022 tonight Bhilwara Kings will cross swords with Manipal Tigers at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Monday. Kings will be captained by Irfan Pathan while the Tigers will be led by Harbhajan Singh. Kings are ranked third in the points table while Tigers are fourth.

Match Details

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings

Legends League Cricket 2022

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 

Sep 26, 07:30 PM

When will the T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings be played?

The T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be played on September 26, Monday.

Where will the T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings be played?

The T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

What time will the T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings begin?

The T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings?

The T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings?

The T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

MT vs BK Predicted Playing XIs

MT Probable playing XI: S Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, CJ Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, T Taibu (wk), Pardeep Sahu, Harbhajan Singh (c), RJ Sidebottom, Christopher Mpofu, Parwinder Awana, Muttiah Muralitharan

BK Probable playing XI: Naman Ojha (wk), Shane Watson, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, T Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Dinesh Salunkhe, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar

Full Squads

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Rajesh Bishnoi, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Mayank Tehlan, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Dinesh Salunkhe, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Sudeep Tyagi, S Sreesanth, Shane Watson

Manipal Tigers Squad: Shivakant Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, Mohammad Kaif, Tatenda Taibu(w), Ravikant Shukla, Pardeep Sahu, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh(c), Parvinder Awana, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Chris Mpofu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Daren Sammy, Vikram Singh, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Ricardo Powell, Lance Klusener, Imran Tahir, Brett Lee

