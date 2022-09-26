Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming: When and where to watch Legends League Cricket 2022 in India on TV and Online?
All you need know about Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings in Legends League Cricket 2022.
In game number 8 of the Legends League Cricket 2022 tonight Bhilwara Kings will cross swords with Manipal Tigers at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Monday. Kings will be captained by Irfan Pathan while the Tigers will be led by Harbhajan Singh. Kings are ranked third in the points table while Tigers are fourth.
Cuttack, get ready for the thrilling experience of #LLCT20!@Bhilwarakings will take on @manipal_tigers at Barabati Cricket Stadium, 7.30 pm today.
Watch live on @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS or book your tickets now on @bookmyshow#LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/VoQDsvSB4T — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) September 26, 2022
Match Details
Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings
Legends League Cricket 2022
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Sep 26, 07:30 PM
When will the T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings be played?
The T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be played on September 26, Monday.
Where will the T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings be played?
The T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.
What time will the T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings begin?
The T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 26.
Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings?
The T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings?
The T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
MT vs BK Predicted Playing XIs
MT Probable playing XI: S Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, CJ Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, T Taibu (wk), Pardeep Sahu, Harbhajan Singh (c), RJ Sidebottom, Christopher Mpofu, Parwinder Awana, Muttiah Muralitharan
BK Probable playing XI: Naman Ojha (wk), Shane Watson, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, T Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Dinesh Salunkhe, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar
Full Squads
Bhilwara Kings Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Rajesh Bishnoi, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Mayank Tehlan, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Dinesh Salunkhe, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Sudeep Tyagi, S Sreesanth, Shane Watson
Manipal Tigers Squad: Shivakant Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, Mohammad Kaif, Tatenda Taibu(w), Ravikant Shukla, Pardeep Sahu, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh(c), Parvinder Awana, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Chris Mpofu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Daren Sammy, Vikram Singh, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Ricardo Powell, Lance Klusener, Imran Tahir, Brett Lee
