Mayanti Langer, Stuart Binny take their son to a cricket field for first time - SEE PICS

Popular sports anchor Mayanti Langer and cricketer husband Stuart Binny took their son for the first to a cricket field.

She posted the picture on her Twitter and wrote: "Been almost two years since I was back on the cricket field. Whether it’s for professional or personal reasons, it’s always special. Now, even more so."

Mayanti is a popular name among cricket fans in India. She used to host Cricket LIVE, a cricket show for Star Sports and was a hit among the viewers. But she has not been seen on TV for a long time due to her commitment as a mother.

She has been on a break since taking a maternity leave. Since the birth of her son, she has been on mother duty, without any regret of missing out on various TV opportunities.

Mayanti felt emotional while returning to a cricket field after a very long time. She would visit cricket grounds because of her job and she definitely misses the experience today, as reflected in her post.

The couple also took their son to the field for the first time.

Stuart retired from international and first class cricket in September 2020. He played 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is for India. He also played in 95 IPL matches.

Stuart will be soon seen in the Legends Cricket League in Muscat. And it seems he is trying to regain match fitness to play cricket again. Mayanti tagged Assam Cricket Association in her tweet. Our guess is that ground where Binny is training is Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.