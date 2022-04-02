MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI vs RR IPL Match No. 9 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM IST April 2

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be seeking better bowling returns when they go up against a confident Rajasthan Royals in their second match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams head into their second match of the championship with contrasting results in their first match. While Mumbai were stunned by Delhi Capitals in a late come-from-behind performance by Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel, Rajasthan buried Sunrisers Hyderabad under a heap of runs and eventually won by 61 runs.

Mumbai will again be looking at Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to give them a good start. Kishan was impressive in blazing his way to an unbeaten 81 against Delhi. Their middle-order batting has been given a huge boost by the return of flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is available for selection after missing the opener against Delhi due to a hairline fracture in the thumb.

On the other hand, Rajasthan became the first team in IPL 2022 to win by batting first. This was possible due to the top five of Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, captain Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer clicking together. Samson impressed the most with his 55 as Rajasthan feasted on the freebies served by Hyderabad's bowlers.

Their bowlers, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal were right on target against Hyderabad.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav and Aryan Juyal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Jos Buttler (wk), Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh and KC Kariappa.

Match details:

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match no. 9

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date and time: April 2 at 3:30 pm IST.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

MI vs RR Dream 11 Prediction

Captain – Ishan Kishan

Vice-Captain – Yuzvendra Chahal

Keepers – Jos Buttler, Ishan Kishan

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounder – Daniel Sams

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Basil Thampi

MI vs RR Probable Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal