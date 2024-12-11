Former India skipper Mithali Raj has parted ways with Gujarat Giants ahead of the Women’s Premier League 2025 auction, a Cricbuzz report said. Mithali was serving as the mentor and advisor of the Gujarat-based franchise for the last two seasons.

The report added that Mithali was signed for three years by the franchise, but the partnership has ended after only two seasons in which Gujarat Giants finished at the bottom.

The development comes after Mithali joined the Andhra Cricket Association as a Mentor and Consultant for Women’s Cricket Operations, last month.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants' bowling coach Nooshin Al Khadeer, who was on a two-year contract with the franchise, has also decided to not renew her contract with the team. She is currently serving as the coach of the India Under-19 Women's team.

All the other members of the Giants’ coaching staff- head coach Michael Klinger and fielding coach Carl Hopkinson are expected to continue in their respective roles.

Giants are expected to make an announcement for the replacements of Mithali and Nooshin on Thursday (December 12), three days ahead of the all-important WPL 2025 auction.

WPL 2024 Auction Date And Players Details

The much-anticipated WPL Player 2025 Auction will take place on December 15, 2024 in Bengaluru. The Player Auction will begin at 3 PM IST on Sunday.

A total of 120 players have made the cut for the WPL 2025 Player Auction. Out of the 120, 91 are Indians and the rest overseas which includes three from associate nations. Out of the 91 Indian players, only nine of them are capped. On the other hand, there are 8 uncapped players in the overseas section.

Notably, most of the franchises have retained their core ahead of the auction with only 19 slots (including 5 for overseas) up for grabs.