'Player Of The Match For South Africa,' Mohammad Rizwan Faces Heat For Glacial Knock In South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20

In a game brimming with high stakes and drama, Mohammad Rizwan found himself at the center of controversy during Pakistan’s 11-run defeat to South Africa in the first T20I at Kingsmead Stadium, Durban. While his 74-run knock offered moments of brilliance, his laborious fifty turned into a nightmare for both the Pakistani side and their fans. The game was a rollercoaster of emotions, but Rizwan's slow innings overshadowed what could have been an epic chase.

Please fix his cramps asap so that blud can continue that mouth watering 54(51) knock in T20I game_



Sir Rizwan_ pic.twitter.com/xul1rQfzEl December 10, 2024

Rizwan probably is the worst batter to see in t20s — Zak (@Zakr1a) December 10, 2024

Hate him all you want to but Rizwan has been the best player for South Africa today. — Sher Khan (@K4anSh3r) December 10, 2024

I can't believe how Pakistan cricket tolerates Rizwan in T20Is. Their cricket board deserves 2% extra share in ICC revenues for giving other teams an advantage. December 10, 2024

A 180 run chase and shameless Rizwan batting at a strike rate of 70 while youngsters trying to force and getting out in pursuit,how do these people look in the mirror honestly!



Should be kicked away but they made him a skipper ffs __ — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) December 10, 2024

Don't let 74 off 62 balls fool you, this match was lost by Rizwan & no one else, he was 46 off 49 balls, scored 28 off last 13 balls when the game was almost lost, most batters lost their wickets because of Rizwan's selfishness, criminal innings — Osama. (@ashaqeens) December 10, 2024

The Turning Point: Rizwan’s Controversial Fifty

Chasing a challenging target of 184, Pakistan had an uphill battle after their captain and opener, Mohammad Rizwan, chose to adopt an ultra-conservative approach. Despite losing Babar Azam for a duck early on, Rizwan failed to shift gears, scoring his 50th run off 50 balls—a pace almost unheard of in T20 cricket. By the time he raised his bat for his half-century, the required run rate had spiraled beyond recovery, leaving his team in a precarious position.

While Rizwan did try to make amends by hitting a colossal six to reach his fifty, the damage had already been done. The skipper's knock ended with a strike rate of 119.35, an inadequate figure in a high-scoring T20 match.

Drama in the 17th Over: A Tactical Ploy or Time-Wasting?

The 17th over bowled by South Africa’s young sensation Kwena Maphaka proved to be the game’s most talked-about moment. Maphaka’s over conceded 24 runs, temporarily shifting momentum towards Pakistan. However, Rizwan’s antics overshadowed this pivotal phase.

During the fifth ball of the over, Rizwan attempted a second run but dramatically fell to the ground clutching his hamstring as soon as he crossed the crease. A physio was called in, halting the game for several minutes. Surprisingly, Rizwan appeared fit and ready immediately after. Critics and fans labeled this move as "time-wasting" aimed at unsettling the Proteas.

While such tactics are part of the game, Rizwan’s attempt drew widespread mockery, with many fans questioning his sportsmanship.

Online Trolls Spare No Mercy

As expected, social media platforms erupted with memes and criticism targeting Rizwan. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) likened his innings to a Test match knock and expressed frustration over his lack of intent. One user quipped, “Rizwan’s strike rate is so low, it belongs in a Test match, not T20 cricket,” while another joked, “South Africa didn’t beat Pakistan; Rizwan’s strike rate did.”

The backlash wasn’t limited to humor; many fans pointed out how Rizwan’s knock increased the pressure on his teammates, leading to a series of collapses at the other end.

Missed Opportunity Against a Weakened Proteas Attack

What made this defeat even more disappointing was the absence of South Africa’s premier bowlers. Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Marco Jansen were all unavailable for the match. Despite this, Pakistan’s star-studded batting lineup faltered against a relatively inexperienced South African attack led by Maphaka.

Rizwan’s approach, coupled with the team’s inability to adapt, allowed South Africa to seize a vital victory in the three-match series.

The Road Ahead

For Pakistan, this loss is a wake-up call ahead of the second T20I in Centurion. With the series on the line, Rizwan and his men must regroup and devise a more aggressive strategy. As captain, Rizwan faces the dual challenge of silencing critics and inspiring his team to bounce back.