‘More Fabulous’: Yuzvendra Chahal Pens Heartwarming Birthday Post For Wife Dhanashree Verma On Her 28th Birthday

On Friday, India’s wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal came up with a heartwarming post for his wife Dhanashree Verma on her birthday. Dhanashree who is a renowned dancer turned 28 and Chahal shared a chain of pictures.

"Another year older, another year more fabulous! Happy Birthday, love”, Chahal captioned. Back in December 2022, the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram.

Their love story started when the couple met virtually during COVID lockdown where Chahal was learning dance from Dhanashree.

"When the lockdown happened, I stayed with my family. It was the first time that I stayed at my Gurugram home for so long. Almost three to four months. I enjoyed the time with my family and my pets. Then, it occurred to me that I always wanted to learn dancing. Then I got a suggestion that Dhanashree gives online classes. So I took online classes for two months," Chahal said in an interview on the 'Humans of Bombay' YouTube channel.

"Then one day I asked her 'Why are you so happy in life?' She replied, 'I am like that only. I seek happiness in small things in life.' I got the right vibes and I told my family. I told her 'I want to marry you, don't want to date you. I don't want to waste time in dating. I was 30 then. She said, 'No, I want to meet you first.' We never met before that. We met in Mumbai and then she said, 'Ok, now, yes, fine.'"

Talking about Chahal’s career, despite bowling well in the IPL, he is getting ignored by the management. He was a part of the Indian team that lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy but then he did not get to play any of the games.