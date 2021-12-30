हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket at end of home summer

Taylor will retire from Tests at the conclusion of the two match Test series against Bangladesh at home. 

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket at end of home summer
(Source: Twitter)

New Zealand middle order batter Ross Taylor has announced he will retire from international cricket at the end of the home summer. 

The three ODIs against Netherlands at home will be his last outing in an New Zealand kit. 

He made the announcement on December 30 on Twitter. 

He wrote: "Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country #234."

Taylor will retire from Tests at the conclusion of the two match Test series against Bangladesh at home. 

More to follow

Tags:
Cricketcricket newsRoss TaylorNew Zealand Cricket team
