New Zealand vs India Women's: Brooke Halliday ruled out of 5th ODI due to Covid-19

New Zealand all-rounder Brooke Halliday was on Tuesday (February 22) ruled out of the fifth and final women's ODI against India after being forced into quarantine due to her partner testing positive for COVID-19. The 26-year-old returned a negative result for the virus on Monday. She will be tested again on day five of her isolation.

"Halliday dined outside with her partner, who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, and was therefore required to isolate in her hotel room for seven days," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"Halliday returned a negative Covid-19 test yesterday. She will be tested again on day five of her isolation and if she returns a second negative test, can finish her isolation period and re-join the team on Friday."

Halliday missed the fourth ODI on Tuesday and will also remain unavailable for selection for the fifth and final match on Thursday.

"This is obviously a frustrating time for Brooke. But she's remaining upbeat, and as a team we're supporting her and checking in on her by phone etc," New Zealand head coach Bob Carter said.

New Zealand Sophie Devine (c)

Amy Satterthwaite (vc)

Suzie Bates

Lauren Down

Maddy Green

Brooke Halliday

Hayley Jensen

Fran Jonas

Jess Kerr

Melie Kerr

Frankie Mackay

Rosemary Mair

Katey Martin

Hannah Rowe

"Of course, we're looking forward to her re-joining the team once she's met the appropriate protocols," he added.

New Zealand have already clinched the series by winning the third ODI.