NZ women vs India women 4th ODI: Richa Ghosh registers fastest fifty by Indian but Mithali Raj’s side lose by 63 runs

India women team batter Richa Ghosh on Tuesday (February 22) recorded the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in women’s ODI cricket. She achieved the feat in the fourth ODI against New Zealand here at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

However, Team India lost the rain-affected fourth ODI by 63 runs. Chasing a massive 192 runs to win, India were bowled out for just 128 in 17.5 overs in spite of Ghosh’s fantastic fifty

Ghosh brought up her fifty off just 26 balls with the help of four 4s and four 6s. She departed after playing a knock of 52 runs. Ghosh smashed the record of Veda Krishnamurthy, who reached her fifty in 32 balls against South Africa women's team in Kimberly in February 2018. Sabbhineni Meghana has the record for third-fastest fifty off 33 balls against New Zealand earlier in this ongoing ODI series.

Fewest balls to reach a fifty in Women's ODI

(for India)

26 - Richa Ghosh (52) vs NZ-W (Queenstown) today

32 - Veda Krishnamurthy (70) vs SA-W (Kimberley) Feb 2018

The fourth ODI was curtailed to 20-overs per side after rain played spoilsport. Earlier, Amelia Kerr played a knock of 68 runs from 33 balls with the help of 11 fours and 1 six as New Zealand posted 191/5 against India. Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine also played useful innings of 41 and 32 as the White Ferns posted a score of more than the 190-run mark.

Amy Satterthwaite also chipped in with a knock of 32 runs from 16 balls. For India, Renuka Singh returned with two wickets.

With this win, New Zealand has gained a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. The final ODI will now be played on Thursday (February 24).

Chasing 192, India got off to the worst start possible as the side lost Shafali Verma (0), Yastika Bhatia (0) and Pooja Vastrakar (4) in quick succession and they were reduced to 12/3 in the third over. Soon after, Smriti Mandhana (13) was sent back to the pavilion by Hayley Jensen and India was in a spot of bother at 19/4 in the fifth over.

Richa Ghosh and Mithali Raj then got together at the crease and the duo revived the Indian innings. Ghosh brought up her fifty off just 26 balls. However, the 18-year-old departed after playing a knock of 52 in the 13th over and India was reduced to 96/5.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 191/5 (Amelia Kerr 68, Suzie Bates 41; Renuka Singh 2/33) bt India 128 all out (Richa Ghosh 52, Mithali Raj 30; Hayley Jensen 3/32)