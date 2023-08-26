ODI World Cup 2023: Sehwag Picks THIS Batter To Finish As Leading Run-Getter

Former India opener Virender Sehwag predicted that current Team India skipper Rohit Sharma will finish ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 as the leading run-getter. India will meet Australia to begin their Cricket World Cup campaign in Chennai on October 8.

Sehwag highlighted that openers will have many opportunities to shine during the next ODI World Cup because of the batting-friendly circumstances in India.

In a video posted to the ICC's Instagram account, Sehwag was asked to guess who would score the most runs at the 2023 World Cup. He selected Rohit and said, "India has got good wickets, so I think openers will get good opportunities. If I want to pick one, I think Rohit Sharma. There are a couple of names, but I am Indian and I should pick an Indian, so Rohit Sharma."



Virender Sehwag said "Rohit Sharma's performance & energy level goes up when the World Cup comes - I think he will make the difference & score lots of runs in the World Cup". [ICC] pic.twitter.com/UDDPh2D9em August 26, 2023

Sehwag praised the Indian opener and stated that the World Cup frequently brought out his best.

"When the World Cup comes, his energy level, his performance goes up. So, I am sure [he will do well]. And this time, he’s the captain also. I am sure that he will make a difference and will score lots of runs," Sehwag added.

The 2019 ODI World Cup was played in England, and Rohit scored the most runs overall. In nine games, he scored 648 runs at an average of 81, including up to five hundreds.

In 244 ODI appearances overall, the 36-year-old has scored 9837 runs at an average of 48.69, with 30 hundred and 48 half-centuries. This year, Rohit has played well in all game formats. Rohit has appeared in 16 games across all formats of the game this year, scoring 923 runs at an average of 48.57.