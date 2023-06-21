Oman vs UAE: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Pitch Report

In the eighth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Oman will face the United Arab Emirates at the Bulawayo Athletic Club. Oman made a remarkable start to the tournament by defeating Ireland, the tournament favorites, surprising everyone in the process. On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates suffered a loss in their opening match against Sri Lanka. The UAE team will be eager to recover from the defeat, while Oman will strive to maintain their winning momentum.

Oman commenced their CWC Qualifiers 2023 campaign with a sensational triumph over Ireland, a team considered the frontrunners in the tournament. Opener Kashyap Prajapati played scored an impressive 72 runs off 74 deliveries, Aqib Ilyas contributed 52 runs from 49 balls, and skipper Zeeshan Maqsood scored 59 runs off 67 deliveries, aiding Oman in successfully chasing the target.

Mohammad Nadeem played a crucial unbeaten knock of 46 runs from 53 balls to provide the finishing touches to their innings. In contrast, the United Arab Emirates suffered a significant defeat against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka posted a formidable total of 355 runs for the loss of six wickets. The UAE team could only manage to score 180 before being all out, as Wanindu Hasaranga, the Sri Lankan spinner, produced outstanding figures of six wickets for 24 runs, marking his career-best performance in ODIs.

Oman vs UAE: Dream11 team predictions

Wicket-keepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Muhammad Waseem

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Aqib Ilyas, Mohammad Nadeem, Ali Naseer (VC)

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan

Oman vs UAE: Probable playing XI

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(C), Aqib Ilyas, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi(wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra

UAE: Waseem Muhammad(C), Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Jawadullah, A Naseer, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, V Aravind(wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, K Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan

Pitch report

The surface at the Bulawayo Athletic Club is expected to provide fair assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The team that wins the toss may most likely opt to bowl first.