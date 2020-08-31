On August 31, 2019, Jasprit Bumrah became 3rd Indian to grab hat-trick in Test match

On this day last year, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah added yet another feather in his already illustrious cap as he became the first player from the country to take a hat-trick in a Test match.

The 26-year-old pacer achieved the milestone during the first innings of the second Test of the two-match series against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica in 2019.

Bumrah, who was playing in his 12th match in the longest format of the game, first removed Darren Bravo cheaply for four runs when the Caribbean left-hander was caught by KL Rahul at second slip on the second ball of the ninth over.

He then trapped Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase leg before wicket on successive deliveries to complete his hat-trick.

Bumrah finished the innings with brilliant figures of six for 27 as West Indies were bundled out cheaply for 117 in reply to India's first-innings.

Hanuma Vihari (111), Virat Kohli (76), Ishant Sharma (57) and Mayank Agarwal (55) all shone with the bat in India's first-innings, while Shemron Hetmyer was the highest scorer for the Caribbean side.

Ajinkya Rahane (64) and Hanuma Vihari (53) then smashed unbeaten half-centuries as India declared their second-innings at 168 for four.

In reply, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets each, while Ishant and Bumrah chipped in with two and a wicket, respectively as India bowled out West Indies for 210 runs to seal a massive 257-run win.

Notably, Bumrah is standing at the third spot in the list of Indian players with a hat-trick in Test match.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh achieved the same against Australia in 2001 before all-rounder Irfan Pathan too claimed a hat-trick in a Test match against Pakistan in 2006.