Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Excited About Inauguration Of Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

Former Pakistani cricket team's spin maestro, Danish Kaneria, took to social media to express his anticipation for the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In a heartfelt post, Kaneria shared his excitement about the grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram, stating that the magnificent structure is ready and only eight days away from its consecration. Alongside his words, he proudly exclaimed, "जय-जय श्री राम" and shared a photo of himself holding a flag adorned with Lord Ram's image and the temple in the background. In the accompanying picture, Kaneria is seen standing tall with a saffron flag, depicting Lord Ram and the temple. The post has garnered significant attention on social media, with users enthusiastically sharing and engaging with the cricketer's patriotic expression.

The Journey of Danish Kaneria

Born in Karachi, Kaneria, a Pakistani Hindu, represented the national cricket team from 2000 to 2010, making a mark as the main spin bowler. Despite facing discrimination and pressure to convert to Islam from some teammates, Kaneria stood resilient, becoming the second Hindu to play for Pakistan. His illustrious career boasts over 250 wickets in Test cricket.

Advocating for Harmony

Kaneria has been vocal about discrimination within the cricketing community, shedding light on the challenges he faced due to his religion. Former teammate Shoaib Akhtar has also acknowledged the mistreatment Kaneria endured. The cricketer's unwavering commitment to his faith and the joy he expresses for the Ram Mandir inauguration symbolizes a triumph of resilience over adversity.

Beyond Cricket: A Voice for Unity



Kaneria's advocacy extends beyond cricket, as he consistently speaks out against discrimination. Recently, during tensions between India and the Maldives, he expressed his solidarity with India by supporting the islands of Lakshadweep. In a tweet, he wrote "Lakshadweep" with a fire emoji, demonstrating his support for India during the unrest.