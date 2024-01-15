trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709743
NewsCricket
SPORTS

Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Excited About Inauguration Of Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

Kaneria has been vocal about discrimination within the cricketing community, shedding light on the challenges he faced due to his religion.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 08:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Excited About Inauguration Of Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

Former Pakistani cricket team's spin maestro, Danish Kaneria, took to social media to express his anticipation for the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In a heartfelt post, Kaneria shared his excitement about the grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram, stating that the magnificent structure is ready and only eight days away from its consecration. Alongside his words, he proudly exclaimed, "जय-जय श्री राम" and shared a photo of himself holding a flag adorned with Lord Ram's image and the temple in the background. In the accompanying picture, Kaneria is seen standing tall with a saffron flag, depicting Lord Ram and the temple. The post has garnered significant attention on social media, with users enthusiastically sharing and engaging with the cricketer's patriotic expression.

Also Read: From Rohit Sharma To Inzamam-ul-Haq: Top 10 Instances Of Cricketers Engaging In Fights With Fans - In Pics

The Journey of Danish Kaneria

Born in Karachi, Kaneria, a Pakistani Hindu, represented the national cricket team from 2000 to 2010, making a mark as the main spin bowler. Despite facing discrimination and pressure to convert to Islam from some teammates, Kaneria stood resilient, becoming the second Hindu to play for Pakistan. His illustrious career boasts over 250 wickets in Test cricket.

Advocating for Harmony

Kaneria has been vocal about discrimination within the cricketing community, shedding light on the challenges he faced due to his religion. Former teammate Shoaib Akhtar has also acknowledged the mistreatment Kaneria endured. The cricketer's unwavering commitment to his faith and the joy he expresses for the Ram Mandir inauguration symbolizes a triumph of resilience over adversity.

Beyond Cricket: A Voice for Unity

Kaneria's advocacy extends beyond cricket, as he consistently speaks out against discrimination. Recently, during tensions between India and the Maldives, he expressed his solidarity with India by supporting the islands of Lakshadweep. In a tweet, he wrote "Lakshadweep" with a fire emoji, demonstrating his support for India during the unrest.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?