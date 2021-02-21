Rahul Tewatia justifies India selection with blistering knock in Vijay Hazare

A day after being named in the India T20 squad, Rahul Tewatia justified his selection by smashing a blistering 39-ball 73 against Chandigarh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday. Tewatia's quick-fire helped Haryana post 299/9 after electing to bat first in the contest.

Tewatia's carnage finally came to end in the final over of the innings but by the time he had already left an impact on the game. His innings included four boundaries and six maximums and apart from the all-rounder, Haryana opener Himanshu Rana also had a good day at the pitch.

The right-handed batsman scored a fine century before being dismissed by Mandeep Singh on 102 from 125 balls.

However, the efforts by the Haryana duo went in vain as Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra led the run-chase from the front as his side finished the contest with three balls to spare. Apart from the skipper, right-handed batsman Ankit Kaushik played an unbeaten knock of 78 from 66 balls to guide Chandigarh to a three wicket victory.

Meanwhile, Tewatia also scalped two wickets in the contest and gave away 66 runs in his 10-overs quota.