Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals Vidarbha Vs Karnataka, Mumbai vs Andhra, TN vs Saurashtra, MP vs Baroda: LIVE Streaming Details, Schedule, Squads

The Ranji Trophy enters its crucial quarterfinal stage with eight teams vying for a spot in the semis. Mumbai, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Vidarbha, Baroda, Saurashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra have emerged from a pool of 24 contenders, setting the stage for intense clashes.

In the Mumbai vs Baroda encounter, Mumbai faces the challenge without Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube. However, bolstered by U-19 star Musheer Khan, Mumbai relies on Bhupen Lalwani's form and Mohit Avasthi's bowling prowess. Despite Baroda's recent struggles, Mumbai remains the favorite, banking on Prithvi Shaw's comeback.

Vidarbha squares off against Karnataka, with Vidarbha missing Faiz Fazal but boosted by Akshay Wadkar and Karun Nair's form. Aditya Sarwate and Aditya Thakare lead the bowling department. Karnataka, missing Devdutt Padikkal, looks to Manish Pandey and Sharath Srinivas for batting strength.

Saurashtra, led by Cheteshwar Pujara, faces Tamil Nadu, with Dharmendrasinh Jadeja leading the bowling attack. Tamil Nadu relies on Narayan Jagadeesan and Baba Indrajith's batting prowess, backed by spinners R Sai Kishore and S Ajith Ram.

Madhya Pradesh confronts Andhra, with Ricky Bhui in stellar batting form for Andhra and Hanuma Vihari providing support. Venkatesh Iyer and Kumar Kartikeya lead MP's batting lineup. Andhra enters the match unbeaten, while MP relies on home advantage.

In these quarterfinal clashes, teams tread cautiously, aware that even the slightest misstep can lead to elimination. The battle for semifinal berths promises excitement and high stakes cricket across India.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 knockout schedule

Quarterfinal 1: Vidarbha vs Karnataka – February 23-27, 2023 Venue: Civil Line Stadium, Nagpur

Quarterfinal 2: Mumbai vs Baroda – February 23-27, 2023 Venue: BKC Ground, Mumbai

Quarterfinal 3: Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra – February 23-27, 2023 Venue: Sri Ramakrishnan College, Coimbatore

Quarterfinal 4: Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra – February 23-27, 2023 Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

Semifinal 1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4 – March 2-6, 2023 Venue: TBD

Semifinal 2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3 – March 2-6, 2023 Venue: TBD

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 – March 10-14, 2023 Venue: TBD

Ranji Trophy Quarter-finals live streaming

The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals will be streamed live on JioCinema app and its website.

Ranji Trophy Quarter-finals: All teams and squads

Karnataka Squad: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal(c), Nikin Jose, Hardik Raj, Manish Pandey, Srinivas Sharath(w), Vijaykumar Vyshak, Aneesh KV, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Shashi Kumar K, Vasuki Koushik, Dega Nischal, Prasidh Krishna, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kishan Bedare, Shubhang Hegde, Sujay Sateri, Rohit Kumar

Vidarbha Squad: Faiz Fazal, Dhruv Shorey, Atharva Taide, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Yash Rathod, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Mohit Kale, Harsh Dubey, Lalit M Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Sanjay Raghunath, Rajneesh Gurbani, Siddhesh Wath, Darshan Nalkande, Shubham Dubey

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore(w), Ajinkya Rahane(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista, Atharva Ankolekar, Prasad Pawar, Amogh Bhatkal, Shreyas Iyer, Suved Parkar, Sylvester DSouza

Baroda Squad: Jyotsnil Singh, Pratyush Kumar, Shashwat Rawat, Vishnu Solanki(c), Shivalik Sharma, Mitesh Patel(w), Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Mahesh Pithiya, Bhargav Bhatt, Kinit Patel, Akash Maharaj Singh, Soyeb Sopariya, Shivang Sane, Ninad Rathva, Krunal Pandya, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala

Tamil Nadu Squad: Suresh Lokeshwar, N Jagadeesan(w), Pradosh Paul, Baba Indrajith, Mohamed Ali, Vijay Shankar, RS Mokit Hariharan, M Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore(c), S Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Trilok Nag, Kuldeep Sen, Vimal Khumar, Ajay Krishna, Boopathi Kumar, Sai Sudharsan, B Sachin

Saurashtra Squad: Kevin Jivrajani, Harvik Desai(w), Sheldon Jackson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Arpit Vasavada(c), Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Parth Bhut, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Snell Patel, Devang Karamta, Ankur Panwar, Aditya Jadeja

Andhra Squad: Revanth Reddy, Maheep Kumar, Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Ricky Bhui(w/c), Kirdant Karan Shinde, Shaik Rasheed, Shoaib Md Khan, Manish Golamaru, Girinath Reddy, Penmetsa Raju, Prasanth Kumar, Lalith Mohan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, KV Sasikanth, Uppara Girinath, Prithvi Raj Yarra, CR Gnaneshwar, Nitish Reddy, Kuntrapakam Raj

Madhya Pradesh Squad: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri(w), Harsh Gawli, Shubham S Sharma(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Chouhan, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Anubhav Agarwal, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Amarjeet Singh, Aditya Shrivastava, Mihir Hirwani, Aryan Pandey, Sumit Kushwah