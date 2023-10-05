India's former captain MS Dhoni and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh met each other recently. The meeting seems to have happened at either an event on a commercial shoot in Mumbai. Dhoni has been travelling of late to Mumbai for shoots. Aalim Hakim gave Dhoni a new look as he looks nothing less than an Indian film male star. Dhoni is sporting long locks in this new look.

Ranveer shared photos from the meetup and one can see the admiration he has for Dhoni. Ranveer is a big fan of 'legend' Dhoni and he ensured he showed his love for his hero by kissing him on the cheek.

Check out Ranveer's pics with Dhoni here:

This is not the first time the duo had met each other. In one of their previous interactions, Ranveer spoke about how he had followed Dhoni's cricketing journey closely and how he had been inspired by his leadership and determination. He even confessed to having imitated Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot in his backyard cricket games.

Dhoni, in turn, praised Ranveer's incredible acting talent and his ability to transform into diverse characters on screen. He mentioned that he had watched several of Ranveer's films and was particularly impressed with his portrayal of real-life personalities, such as Kapil Dev in '83 and Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat.'

Ranveer Singh, known for his infectious energy and enthusiasm, was thrilled to meet Captain Cool, as Dhoni is fondly known. He had often spoken about his admiration for the cricketer in interviews and on social media, so this meeting was a dream come true for him. On the other hand, MS Dhoni, who is known for his calm and composed demeanor, was equally delighted to meet one of Bollywood's most versatile actors.

During their conversation, Dhoni shared some anecdotes from his cricketing days, including his experiences playing against Kapil Dev. Ranveer, in response, expressed how much he admired the cricketing legends of that era, and how he had worked tirelessly to do justice to the role of Kapil Dev in '83.'

While their meeting was a brief one, it left a lasting impact on both Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni. It showcased the power of mutual respect and admiration that transcends the boundaries of entertainment and sports. The meeting also piqued the curiosity of fans, who couldn't help but wonder if there might be a collaboration in the future, perhaps a film project or an endorsement deal that brings these two icons together once again.