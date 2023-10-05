'Just Embarrassing', Fans Roast Organisers After Spotting Empty Stadium At Ahmedabad For ENG vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Opener

The Cricket World Cup 2023 got underway in Ahmedabad with England taking on New Zealand in the opening contest at Narendra Modi stadium. This is the biggest cricket stadium in the world with a capacity of 1,30,000 spectators. But for the opening game, empty seats were spotted at the stadium, which got the attention of those who were watching the first match on TV and digital devices.

The fact that Narendra Modi stadium is a big one, the empty seats represented a poor picture of the hype for the World Cup. A large portion of the stadum had no spectators which led to the fans roasting the organisers. One of the X users said that "This is just embarrassing at this point. Toss for the opening game of the WC happening in front of a completely empty stadium." A Pakistani X user said that was Ahmedabad the right venue to host a World Cup matches.

Check out the reactions of the fans on social media website X after empty seats were found at Narendra Modi stadium:

LOL this is just embarrassing at this point. Toss for the opening game of the WC happening in front of a completely empty stadium pic.twitter.com/qyCGV3uLpc October 5, 2023

A completely empty stadium in Ahmedabad for the opener of the biggest event in cricket https://t.co/htswz9ue7x pic.twitter.com/Dq8tOUfhAU — yang goi (@GongR1ght) October 5, 2023

A complete empty stadium in Ahmedabad, is India the right place to host the WC?? https://t.co/pPijiwPzQc pic.twitter.com/Chd3loiF14 — Ahsan Shehzad____ (@Ahsan_Shehzad_) October 5, 2023

Empty Stadium in 1st game of World Cup_ pic.twitter.com/cUPN38a6Ka — SUPRVIRAT (@ishantraj51) October 5, 2023

EMPTY stadium for the World Cup opening match.

Sadly, this tournament has 0 hype.#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/NFsuKSHScA October 5, 2023

Coming to the match, New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to field first. Both sides wanted to bowl first in the hot conditions. Ben Stokes missed out the first match due to a hip niggle while Kane Williamson was also not playing the first match for New Zealand as the management wants to give him a game rest. The stadium is expected to fill in as the day progresses. With heat also playing a big role, the fans many want to reach the stadium when the sun sets.

One thing is for sure that the stadium is going to explode on October 14 when arch-rivals India and Pakistan take on each other. The tickets got sold out within minutes after they went up on the official website. Hence, the Narendra Modi stadium will be jampacked for the 'Mother of al Battles' in sports. The same venue will also be hosting the final, which is on November 19, tickets for which will go up only by start of November. Narendra Modi stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world, which took a long time and big efforts from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to come to reality.