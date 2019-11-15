Ravi Shastri posts his bowling pictures, gets brutally trolled yet again

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has once again found himself at the receiving end of trolls and criticism on social media after he posted a couple of pictures of himself bowling.

Ahead of India's opening Test of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, Shastri took to his official Twitter handle and posted some pictures from the net of him bowling left-arm spin.

Shastri captioned the post as, "Old habits die hard #INDvBAN #Cricket."

In the picture, the Indian head coach could be seen rolling his arm over in the nets during his side's training session at the Holkar Stadium in Indore prior to the opening Bangladesh Test.

However, Shastri's posts did not go down well with the Indian netizens once again as they started flooding it with hilarious memes.

Ravi shastri after 2 glass of water:

Aaj bowling tera bhai karega — Murgesh Ekunde (@MEkunde) November 13, 2019