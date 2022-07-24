Former Team India captain Virat Kohli is currently resting and is not part lof the ODI and T20s squad for the West Indies series. He, however, is expected to be back for India during the Asia Cup 2022 that starts in UAE late August. Not to forget, India are defending champions and this year the Asia Cup format has again been changed to the T20s. Last time, Kohli did not play the tournament as he had taken a rest. He last played in Asia Cup in 2016.

But this year, Kohli wants to make it count and help India clinch the title. Star Sports released a statement of Kohli on July 23 where he said that he is ready to do anything to help India win Asia Cup as well as T20 World Cup titles.

"My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team," Kohli said.

Ricky Ponting feels Virat Kohli still has the ability to have a meaningful impact at #T20WorldCup 2022.



More __ https://t.co/iDQOUzuRu0 pic.twitter.com/PFFb1Uhbrh — ICC (@ICC) July 21, 2022

Kohli has been struggling for runs and there have been calls for his exclusion from the T20 squad. Not long ago, former India captain Kapil Dev has said that if Kohli is not in form, he should be dropped from the squad. But Team India captain Rohit Sharma had ridiculed such a suggestion, saying that outside noise does not affect the decision making and that Kohli will be supported.

Other experts feel that Kohli should definitely be a part of the Team India squad for the T20 World Cup as he brings a massive amount of experience of playing in the Australian conditions. Kohli has toured Australia many a times and knows a thing or two about playing on those bounce tracks. He can also guide the young India batters on how to go about their batting on those pitches, feel many experts.