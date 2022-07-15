Former India captain Kapil Dev, who had earlier said that Virat Kohli should be dropped from the T20s if he is not in form, spoke on him again. This time Kapil was speaking on India's T20 squad for the West Indies series. Virat has been 'rested' for the series alongwith Jasprit Bumrah. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said that if selectors feel that he is rested and not dropped, then that should be accepted as Kohi is a big player.

"I can't say a big player like Virat Kohli should be dropped. He is a very big player. If you have said that he has been rested to give him respect then there's no harm in that," the 1983 World Cup-winning captain told ABP News.

Kapil added that if Kohli wants to get back to good form, he should get more practice and play more matches. Kapil believes that selectors should not pick a squad considering who is a big player or not.

"The most important part is how to bring such a player back in form? He's not an ordinary cricketer. He should get more practice and play more matches to get his form back. I don't think there's any player in this world who is bigger than Kohli in T20s but when you are not doing well, the selectors can take their call. My thinking is that if anybody is not doing well then he can be rested or dropped," Kapil added.

Kapil advised Kohli to play Ranji Trophy and felt that great players are those who do not take a long time to make a comeback.

"...Maybe play Ranji Trophy or score runs anywhere. His confidence needs to be back. This is the difference between a great and a good player. A great player like him shouldn't take so much time to get back in form. He has to fight with himself and get things in order," said Kapil.