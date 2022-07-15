NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Kapil Dev speaks on Virat Kohli getting 'dropped' for West Indies T20s, says 'I can't say he should..'

Former India captain Kapil Dev, who had earlier said that Virat Kohli should be dropped from the T20s if he is not in form, spoke on him again. This time Kapil was speaking on India's T20 squad for the West Indies series. Virat has been 'rested' for the series alongwith Jasprit Bumrah. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said that if selectors feel that he is rested and not dropped, then that should be accepted as Kohi is a big player. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

Kapil Dev speaks on Virat Kohli getting 'dropped' for West Indies T20s, says 'I can't say he should..'

Former India captain Kapil Dev, who had earlier said that Virat Kohli should be dropped from the T20s if he is not in form, spoke on him again. This time Kapil was speaking on India's T20 squad for the West Indies series. Virat has been 'rested' for the series alongwith Jasprit Bumrah. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said that if selectors feel that he is rested and not dropped, then that should be accepted as Kohi is a big player. 

"I can't say a big player like Virat Kohli should be dropped. He is a very big player. If you have said that he has been rested to give him respect then there's no harm in that," the 1983 World Cup-winning captain told ABP News.

Kapil added that if Kohli wants to get back to good form, he should get more practice and play more matches. Kapil believes that selectors should not pick a squad considering who is a big player or not. 

"The most important part is how to bring such a player back in form? He's not an ordinary cricketer. He should get more practice and play more matches to get his form back. I don't think there's any player in this world who is bigger than Kohli in T20s but when you are not doing well, the selectors can take their call. My thinking is that if anybody is not doing well then he can be rested or dropped," Kapil added.

Kapil advised Kohli to play Ranji Trophy and felt that great players are those who do not take a long time to make a comeback. 

"...Maybe play Ranji Trophy or score runs anywhere. His confidence needs to be back. This is the difference between a great and a good player. A great player like him shouldn't take so much time to get back in form. He has to fight with himself and get things in order," said Kapil. 

Virat KohliIND vs ENG 3rd ODIIndia vs EnglandIndia vs West Indies T20sIndia vs West Indies T20s squadKapil DevKapil Dev on Virat Kohli

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country