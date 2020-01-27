Ricky Ponting backs Rishabh Pant to be back in India XI

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant, the left-handed wicketkeeper batsman, has gone to New Zealand as part of Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket ream but was not picked in the playing XI in the first two T20 Internationals against the host. Even though KL Rahul has been taking charge of the wicketkeeping dutings and coming good with the bat, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is confident of the 22-year-old Rishabh Pant making a comeback in the playing XI soon.

Backing his potential, Ricky Ponting believes young Rishabh Pant is immensely talented and the stumper will be making his way back to the Indian playing XI "sooner than later". Ponting, who is also associated with the Delhi Capitals as mentor in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also said on Monday that he is looking forward to work with Pant in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

"Rishabh Pant is a young man with a huge amount of talent. I am looking forward to working with him again during the IPL and I am sure he will be back in the Indian team sooner rather than later," Ponting said while replying to one of the users during his interaction with fans on Twitter.

The Indian team management had decided to hand KL Rahul the dual role of a 'keeper-batsman' in limited-overs by dropping Pant from the playing XI in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. Pant has represent India in 11 Tests, 16 One Day Internationals and 28 T20 Internationals.

In the recent times, Rahul has shown satisfactory work with the glove and has been outstanding with the bat as well. The Karnataka batsman scored half centuries and played crucial role in India's comprehensive victories in the first two matches, courtesy which the Men in Blue have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

India will play three ODIs after the 5-match T20I series followed by a three-day practice match against New Zealand XI and two Tests.