RIP Andrew Symonds: Cricket fraternity mourns the demise of Australia legend

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died at the age of 46 in a car accident late on Saturday. A Queensland police statement says Symonds was in a single-car crash.

Following the tragic news of the death of Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, the cricketing world bid farewell to one of the most well-liked former stars. Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and fast bowler Jason Gillespie - who both played alongside Symonds at the 2003 World Cup - expressed their dismay at the news.

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That's Roy. — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

Horrendous news to wake up to.

Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate. #RIPRoy — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) May 14, 2022

Heartbreaking. Aussie cricket losing another hero. Stunned. Co-team members 2003 World Cup. Amazing talent. RIP SIMMO — Michael Bevan (@mbevan12) May 15, 2022

This is so devastating

Roy was So much fun to be around

Our Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) May 14, 2022

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news pic.twitter.com/pBWEqVO6IY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 15, 2022

Simmo .. This doesn't feel real .. #RIP — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 14, 2022

Vale Andrew Symonds. We are shocked and saddened by the loss of the loveable Queenslander, who has tragically passed away at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/ZAn8lllskK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 15, 2022

The retired all-rounder died in Hervey Range, 50 km west of Townsville in far north Queensland, when his vehicle left the road and rolled, Daily Mail reported. "Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries," Queensland Police said on Sunday morning. The accident is under investigation.

Symonds' family confirmed his death and thanked friends and fans for their sympathy and support. His death shocked the sporting world just a few weeks after Shane Warne suffered a fatal heart attack while on holiday in Thailand in March.