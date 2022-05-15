हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Andrew Symonds

RIP Andrew Symonds: Cricket fraternity mourns the demise of Australia legend

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and fast bowler Jason Gillespie - who both played alongside Symonds at the 2003 World Cup - expressed their dismay at the news.

Source/Twitter

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died at the age of 46 in a car accident late on Saturday. A Queensland police statement says Symonds was in a single-car crash.

Following the tragic news of the death of Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, the cricketing world bid farewell to one of the most well-liked former stars. Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and fast bowler Jason Gillespie - who both played alongside Symonds at the 2003 World Cup - expressed their dismay at the news.

The retired all-rounder died in Hervey Range, 50 km west of Townsville in far north Queensland, when his vehicle left the road and rolled, Daily Mail reported. "Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries," Queensland Police said on Sunday morning. The accident is under investigation.

Symonds' family confirmed his death and thanked friends and fans for their sympathy and support. His death shocked the sporting world just a few weeks after Shane Warne suffered a fatal heart attack while on holiday in Thailand in March.

