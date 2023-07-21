trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638511
Rishabh Pant Has Resumed Batting In Nets: BCCI Gives Big Update On Wicketkeeper-Batter's Recovery

BCCI also stated that Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have started to bowl in the nets while Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are looking good in the practice sessions. 

Jul 21, 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India provided a big update on the fitness of all key ICC ODI World Cup 2023 hopefuls who are currently undergoing a rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Rishabh Pant has been at the NCA for a long time. He started his time over there with work on his injured knee. He stopped walking with the crutches, a long time back. He then began working with the physios on mobility of his body. BCCI has now given a big update on his improving fitness levels. 

In a release issued by BCCI on Friday (July 21), the board said that Pant ha snow started to bat in the nets and is keeping wickets too. "Mr Rishabh Pant: He has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running," read the BCCI release.

Pant had met with a horrible road accident last year, just a day before the new year, while he was on his way from Delhi to Roorkee, where his mother lives. Pant underwent a a surgery on his knee and has since then been working on getting back to full match fitness. Earlier, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA)'s  Shyam Sharma had said that Pant was recovering well at NCA and would be fully fit only after the ODI World Cup.

BCCI said that Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna are bowling at full intensity in the nets. At the same time, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are progressing well in the nets at the NCA. "They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days," said the BCCI statement. 

