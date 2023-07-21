After Virat Kohli Takes 21 Balls To Score First Run Vs WI, Aakash Chopra Makes A Big Statement

India batter Virat Kohli showed why it is always too early to rule him out of the contest. He replied his criticis by stroking an unbeaten 87 on Day 1 of the second Test and looks set to slam a century. Kohli looked like a was a man on a mission as he took time to get going in the innings. Kohli, who got off the mark on his 21st delivery, is just 13 runs away from reaching his 29th Test century in his 500th match in international cricket. If he scores his 29th Test ton, he will equal the record of Sir Don Bradman, who also has the same number of centuries in the Test format.

Former India batter and JioCinema expert Aakash Chopra hailed the 'King Kohli' for his exemplary effort with the bat. Chopra said that Kohli has shown immense patience with the bat in both the innings so far and should get to the three-figure mark now.



“Well, he is not too far from his century. So, once he gets to that score, the amount of patience that he has shown already in Dominica and again in Trinidad, you expect him to actually convert that century -- if he gets to that -- into a really be one,” Chopra was quoted as saying by broadcasters JioCinema.

Asked on what would be an ideal first-innings score on this slow pitch, Chopra said, “India would like to score as many as they can because they have been asked to bat first. I don’t think they have a score in mind or will have a score in mind on Day Two and everybody should get to bat. If you get to 550 that would be great, but will India get to 550? We don’t know. But they would want as many as they can.”

Chopra believes the pitch on day two will continue to favour batsmen even though it is showing signs of slowing down, thus bringing spinners into play later on.

“It is slow; it is going to be low, but I am not expecting demons in the pitch with regards to batting against the spinners or even against the fast bowlers. The second new ball is due. They will take it at some stage. But I don’t see even that ball threatening the Indian batters.”