Road Safety World Series, England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Live streaming, tv channels, match timings and other details

In the Road Safety World Series on Sunday, Kevin Pietersen-led England Legends will lock horns with Bangladesh Legends. The clash tonight will mark England Legends' debut in the competition, while Bangladesh will be playing their second game.

Bangladesh have already endured a heavy defeat against hosts India Legends earlier this week and will look to make a turnaround tonight.

We’re playing for a CAUSE here in India & that’s why we’re here.

We play our first game this evening in the @RSWorldSeries vs Bangladesh.

Looking forward to captaining the England team. SKY channel 714 I believe! 1330 UK time! pic.twitter.com/P7Zu15E8xJ — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 7, 2021

Here are all the details from the England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends clash

When is the Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and Bangladesh Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be played on March 7.

Where is the Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and Bangladesh Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and Bangladesh Legends start?

The Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and Bangladesh Legends will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and Bangladesh Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and Bangladesh Legends will broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey channels.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and Bangladesh Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and Bangladesh Legends will live stream on the Voot app and Jio TV.

Full Squad

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen(c), Jonathan Trott, Usman Afzaal, Phil Mustard(w), Gavin Hamilton, Darren Maddy, James Tredwell, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett, Chris Schofield, Kabir Ali, Matthew Hoggard, Sajid Mahmood

Bangladesh Legends: Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mahmud, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique, Khaled Mashud, Hannan Sarker, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir, Mohammed Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman and Mamun Ur Rashed

The inaugural edition of the tournament, which was held last year, was called off midway due to the Covid-19 pandemic and just four matches were played. The remaining matches will now take place in the newly-built 65,000 capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, the only venue for the entire tournament.