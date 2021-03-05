Road Safety World Series: Virender Sehwag smashes 35-ball 80 in India Legends win over Bangladesh Legends

Virender Sehwag took cricket enthusiasts down the memory lane as the former opener slammed a 35-ball 80 to help India Legends etch a comprehensive ten wickets win over Bangladesh Legends in the Road Safety World Series. Batting at a strike-rate of 228.57, the right-handed batsman smashed ten fours and five sixes, helping his side close the 110-run chase in just 10.1 overs.

Sehwag's former opening partner, Sachin Tendulkar, stood firm at the other end and enjoyed the show from arguably the best seat in the house. The Master Blaster fetched 33 from 26 balls.

The Road Safety World Series, which was called off midway last year, resumed on Friday in Raipur with India Legends taking on Bangladesh Legends in the curtain raiser.

After electing to bat first, Bangladesh Legends got off to a decent start as the pair of Nazimuddin and J Omar added 59 for the first wicket in eight overs. Omar was the first man to depart as he was sent back to the hut by Pragyan Ojha on 12 from 19 balls, which saw recently-retired wicketkeeper Naman Ojha execute a sharp stumping.

Superb batting @virendersehwag paaji. 80* of 35 balls. And legendary opening partnership with @sachin_rt paaji. Someone has truly said, legends never retire

Meanwhile, Nazimuddin was the second man to depart, as the opener fell short by one run from completing his half-century. He was cleaned up by Yuvraj Singh on 49 and following his dismissal, Bangladesh Legends witnessed a sudden collapse and were soon struggling at 83/6.

Yuvraj along with Pragyan and Vinay Kumar scalped two wickets each, while Manpreet Gony and Yusuf Pathan also returned with one wicket each to help India Legends bundle out their opposition for a paltry 109 in 19.4 overs.

In response, Sehwag provided the hosts with the best possible start and smashed a boundary in the first ball of the innings. The right-handed batsman, who is regarded as one of the most destructive custodian of the cricket ball, took just 20 deliveries to complete his half-century and kept his mojo going until the final ball of the contest.

Sehwag wrapped up the contest in style as he smashed Khaled Mahmud for a maximum in the first ball of the 11th over. He was also named the Man of the Match for his blistering show in Raipur.

"I was surprised that it was not a full house, but hopefully for the next game a lot of spectators will come out and support us. Sachin told me to finish quickly and that's why I was in a hurry. Yesterday I had a five minute Nets session, that's it. My batting was simple, see the ball and hit the ball. Just keep it simple," Sehwag said after the conclusion of the match.

were bowled out for a paltry 109 in 19.4 overs. Chasing 110 for victory, Sehwag got India Legends off to a sensational start, racing to his half-century off only 23 balls.

Turning back the clock, Sehwag was at his attacking best right from the word go. He amassed 19 of the very first over of India Legends’ chase bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammad Rafique.

It was vintage Sehwag, as the first two balls were hammered for fours, and the third was launched for a maximum. The fifth ball also went for a boundary as India Legends launched their chase in style.

There was no stopping Sehwag as a four and a six followed in the second over bowled by Mohammad Sharif. Sachin Tendulkar, who hadn’t faced a ball till then, joined the fun by hitting Alamgir Kabir for a couple of fours.

The runs kept flowing, and Sehwag brought up his fifty in style, launching Kabir for a six over the bowler’s head. That was after Kabir had already been dispatched for fours off the previous two balls.

India Legends raced to 74 for no loss at the end of the Powerplay.

Sehwag then welcomed Khaled Mahmud into the attack by whacking him for a four and before outside edging one for another boundary. Another six off a slower ball off the same bowler took India Legends to the cusp of a commanding win.

The Nawab of Najafgarh finished off the match in style, pulling the first ball of the 11th over from Mahmud over cow corner for a maximum.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Legends got off to a sedate start. as Nazimuddin and Javed Omar added 59 runs for the opening stand. The partnership was broken in the eighth over when Pragyan Ojha had Javed Omar stumped for 12. After that, it was all India Legends, as the challenge of Bangladesh Legends continued to disintegrate.

Nazimuddin was looking good for a fifty but fell one short, as he was bowled by Yuvraj Singh after scoring 49 runs off 33 deliveries.

Only one other Bangladesh Legends batsman managed to reach double figures - Rajin Saleh (12). From 68 for one at one stage, Bangladesh Legends then collapsed to 109 all out in 19.4 overs.

The Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yusuf, combined to send back Bangladesh Legends captain Mohammad Rafique for one. Nafees Iqbal and Hannan Sarkar then fell for single-figure scores to the guile of left-arm spinners Ojha and Yuvraj Singh, respectively.

Manpreet Gony joined in the fun for India Legends, having Mohammad Sharif caught for five. Abdur Razzak (2) and Khaled Mahmud (7) added to Bangladesh’s woes by getting themselves run out.

Vinay Kumar finished things off by cleaning up last-man Alamgir Kabir for a duck. Kumar, Ojha and Yuvraj Singh all claimed two wickets apiece for India Legends,with Manpreet Gony and Yusuf Pathan chipped in with one apiece.