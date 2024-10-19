IND vs NZ: India captain Rohit Sharma was involved in a tense discussion with on-field umpire Michael Gough during Day 4 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru. The moment came when the umpires decided to stop play due to bad light, much to the frustration of the Indian side, who were eager to make early breakthroughs in New Zealand’s chase of a modest 107-run target.

With thick clouds hanging over the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and visibility dropping despite the floodlights being on, the umpires deemed the conditions unsafe for play. Rohit Sharma, clearly dissatisfied, approached Gough and urged him to reconsider the decision, expressing India's desire to keep the momentum going. Virat Kohli also joined the discussion, trying to persuade the officials to allow play to continue. However, after checking the light meter, the umpires stood firm on their call, halting play for the day.

Rohit sharma not happy with umpire's decision to call it a day pic.twitter.com/5MZl4UJZcN — Anurag (@Anurag241198) October 19, 2024

India’s frustration was evident, as the players had hoped to capitalize on the conditions and apply early pressure on the New Zealand batters. Their momentum had already been interrupted when rain clouds began to move in, forcing the grounds crew to cover the pitch in anticipation of further delays.

Earlier in the day, India’s second innings had shown signs of resilience after their shocking collapse for just 46 runs in the first innings. Sarfaraz Khan’s magnificent 150-run knock and Rishabh Pant’s aggressive 99 gave India a fighting chance to set a competitive target. However, after tea, India’s lower order crumbled as Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj were dismissed in quick succession, ending India’s innings at 99.3 overs.

With a target of 107 runs to defend, India’s bowlers were preparing to make early inroads when bad light forced an early close to the day's play. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be hoping for further delays and rain interruptions on the final day, knowing that the weather could work in their favor as they aim to chase down the small target and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

As Day 4 came to an end, India’s hopes of a comeback now rest on their bowlers, who will need to deliver in tricky conditions on Day 5. However, with rain looming and the possibility of more bad light, the match hangs in the balance as both teams prepare for a dramatic conclusion to the first Test.