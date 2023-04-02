Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB Vs MI IPL in Bengaluru 730pm April 2

One of the most famous franchises to take to part in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore will host six-time champions Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (April 2). Virat Kohli and RCB fans would be hoping that the team finally end their trophy drought this year under the leadership of the Faf du Plessis. Mumbai Indians on the other hand had a very disappointing campaign last season and they will surely look to bounce back this year. (Big BLOW To GT As Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of IPL 2023; Replacement Not Named Yet)

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to his recurring back problems. However, MI will have the services of Jofra Archer this year who can be as deadly as the missing pace sensation of the Mumbai Indians. MI finished at the bottom of the table last season and captain Rohit Sharma will surely look to get things done this year.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match No. 5 Details

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: March 31, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.

RCB vs MI IPL 2023 Match No. 5 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Tim David

All-rounders: Cameron Green

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Cameron Green

RCB vs MI IPL 2023 Match No. 5 Predicted 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley and Akash Deep.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Tim David, Shams Mulani, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff and Kumar Kartikeya.