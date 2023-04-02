LIVE Updates | RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli In Action Today

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first match of IPL 2023 which also happens to be their first home game since 2019. With IPL returning to home and away format, all ten teams in the competition will get to play 7 games on their homeground. M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru will be buzzing with fans cheering out loud for home team. The Faf du Plessis-led side will be aiming for a strong start in the competition.

MI, on the other hand, will be looking for a better show this season after two poor baack-to-back seasons. After winning the title in 2020, MI failed to qualify for playoffs in 2021 and 2022 season. With Jasprit Bumrah missing due to back injury, Jofra Archer will be under tremendous pressure to perform in his first season with Mumbai. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli too, who had a terrible IPL 2022.

