LIVE Updates | RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli In Action Today

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Five-time champions MI play their first away game vs Faf du Plessis' RCB in Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first match of IPL 2023 which also happens to be their first home game since 2019. With IPL returning to home and away format, all ten teams in the competition will get to play 7 games on their homeground. M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru will be buzzing with fans cheering out loud for home team. The Faf du Plessis-led side will be aiming for a strong start in the competition.
MI, on the other hand, will be looking for a better show this season after two poor baack-to-back seasons. After winning the title in 2020, MI failed to qualify for playoffs in 2021 and 2022 season. With Jasprit Bumrah missing due to back injury, Jofra Archer will be under tremendous pressure to perform in his first season with Mumbai. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli too, who had a terrible IPL 2022.
Check LIVE Updates from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match No. 5 here.
RCB vs MI LIVE: Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal
RCB vs MI LIVE: A big game awaits fans in Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bangalore play their first home game of the season against Mumbai Indians at the iconic M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis all in action today. This will be the evening game on the Sunday double-header. Match starts at 7.30 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
