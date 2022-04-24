हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: IPL teams, fans and other lead wishes as God of Cricket turns 49

Sachin Tendulkar, the man who has numerous cricket records to his name, turns 49 on April 24. Termed as the ‘God of Cricket’, Tendulkar is one of the greatest players the game has ever witnessed.

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: IPL teams, fans and other lead wishes as God of Cricket turns 49
File image (Source: Twitter)

April 24 can be considered a historic day in the world of cricket, as it marks the birthday of cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar. The Maharashtra-born player, who turned 49 on Sunday, is considered the God Of Cricket.

As he turned one more year older, the wishes poured in from all corners for the legendary batter. IPL teams, fans, and sports fraternity took to Twitter to wish the Master Blaster.

Check some of the wishes here:

Tendulkar made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.

The legendary batter has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, the most by any player.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well. He stands at the top of the list of most runs in ODI, with a total of 18,426 runs, including 49 tons and 96 half-centuries.

During his long career, the former batter represented India in six World Cups. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

He has also achieved a historic milestone of scoring 100 international tons and holds the record for registering the most centuries in Test and ODIs. He was also the first batsman to score a double ton in the 50-over format.

Sachin was last seen playing in Road Safety World Series in 2021, where he led India Legends to the title win. Currently, he is the mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise, Mumbai Indians. 

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar
