April 24 can be considered a historic day in the world of cricket, as it marks the birthday of cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar. The Maharashtra-born player, who turned 49 on Sunday, is considered the God Of Cricket.

As he turned one more year older, the wishes poured in from all corners for the legendary batter. IPL teams, fans, and sports fraternity took to Twitter to wish the Master Blaster.

Super Birthday to the man who made the crowd whistle and stand in ovation through decades of Indian Cricket!#HappyBirthdaySachin #WhistlePodu

: @BCCI pic.twitter.com/YC7EnU93zf — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 24, 2022

international wickets Here's wishing the ever-so-inspirational & legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/d70JoSnJd8 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2022

A true legend & an even better human being. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt. God bless! pic.twitter.com/FPJQmZwm40 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 24, 2022

Every year we try to find the words befitting @sachin_rt's contributions to the game we love, and every year we fail Happy Birthday to the man who symbolises cricket for a billion Indians and many more around the globe #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/SOoRQgNYx7 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 24, 2022

A most auspicious day when someone of your goodness and talent came into this world, @sachin_rt.

May all your wishes be fulfilled far beyond your wildest dreams and may you live a healthy, prosperous and inspiring life filled with love. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/IUIzCHJ6BL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2022

Here’s wishing a true legend of World Cricket and the man who carried a billion dreams on his shoulders for a couple of decades, @sachin_rt, a very happy birthday! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #RCB #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/3BKneBS09c — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 24, 2022

This is how India consoled @sachin_rt after his father's death ,

This clearly shows how every household owned him

Greatest ever #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/YN4igmJLyQ — . (@John_H__Watson) April 23, 2022

"He inspired all of to watch cricket." The boys wish & share their experience of meeting for the first time on his special day pic.twitter.com/JQ9wquIPZW — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 24, 2022

Tendulkar made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.

The legendary batter has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, the most by any player.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well. He stands at the top of the list of most runs in ODI, with a total of 18,426 runs, including 49 tons and 96 half-centuries.

During his long career, the former batter represented India in six World Cups. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

He has also achieved a historic milestone of scoring 100 international tons and holds the record for registering the most centuries in Test and ODIs. He was also the first batsman to score a double ton in the 50-over format.

Sachin was last seen playing in Road Safety World Series in 2021, where he led India Legends to the title win. Currently, he is the mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise, Mumbai Indians.