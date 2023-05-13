topStoriesenglish2607262
NewsCricket
SACHIN TENDULKAR

Sachin Tendulkar Lodges Police Complaint at Mumbai Crime Branch Over His Name, Photo And Voice Being Used In 'Fake Advertisements'

The Indian batting legend Tendulkar reached out to the Mumbai police after finding out several cases of his identity being used in adverstisements without his permission.

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 01:31 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Sachin Tendulkar Lodges Police Complaint at Mumbai Crime Branch Over His Name, Photo And Voice Being Used In 'Fake Advertisements'

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for using legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s name, photo and voice for the promotion of medicinal products without his permission, an official said on Friday. One of Tendulkar’s aides filed a complaint with the West Region Cyber Police Station in this regard on Thursday, he said. The complainant said that he came across online advertisements of a drug company which claimed that the master batter endorsed its product line.

He also found a website, sachinhealth.in, which promoted these products using Tendulkar’s photo.As Tendulkar had never given permission to the company to use his name and photographs and it was leading to maligning of his image, he instructed his aide to take legal action, the complaint said.

A First Information Report was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 500 (defamation) besides the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that further investigation was on.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'