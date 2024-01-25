trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713984
NewsCricket
SPORTS

Sarfaraz Khan Hits Century In India A Vs England Lions, Fans Want Him In India's Test Squad For England Series

In only 44 first-class matches, Sarfaraz Khan has amassed a staggering 3751 runs at an average exceeding 68.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 05:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sarfaraz Khan Hits Century In India A Vs England Lions, Fans Want Him In India's Test Squad For England Series

When Virat Kohli opted out of the first two Test matches against England, many anticipated that it was finally Sarfaraz Khan’s moment to don the Indian Test cap. However, the selectors opted for Rajat Patidar, leaving Sarfaraz disappointed once again. Despite this setback, Sarfaraz remained undeterred, continuing to pile up runs and making a strong case for himself.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Top 10 Achievements Of India's Test Legend -In Pics

Impressive Record

In only 44 first-class matches, Sarfaraz Khan has amassed a staggering 3751 runs at an average exceeding 68. His impressive record includes 13 centuries and 11 fifties, underscoring his consistency and ability to anchor innings. As he adds more runs in the ongoing India A vs. England Lions game, the question lingers about how much longer the selectors can overlook his undeniable contributions.

Dominance in the Ongoing Match

In the ongoing four-day clash between India A and England Lions, Sarfaraz Khan’s inning has been nothing short of spectacular. Coming in after the dismissal of Tilak Varma with the score at 174/2, Sarfaraz has relentlessly plundered runs, making a strong case for being the next in line if India requires an additional batter in their Test lineup.

While Sarfaraz Khan’s century steals the spotlight, India A’s dominance in the match is noteworthy. The bowlers, led by Akash Deep, bundled out the England Lions for a mere 152 runs in the first innings. Subsequently, openers Abhimanyu Easwaran and Devdutt Padikkal contributed significantly, setting the stage for Sarfaraz’s aggressive innings that further solidified India A’s position in the game.

Awaiting National Team Call-Up

As the cricketing fraternity awaits the selectors’ decisions on Sarfaraz Khan’s career, his consistent performances make a compelling argument for his inclusion in the national team. Whether the selectors heed this call remains to be seen, but Sarfaraz’s bat continues to speak loudly in his favour.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look