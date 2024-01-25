When Virat Kohli opted out of the first two Test matches against England, many anticipated that it was finally Sarfaraz Khan’s moment to don the Indian Test cap. However, the selectors opted for Rajat Patidar, leaving Sarfaraz disappointed once again. Despite this setback, Sarfaraz remained undeterred, continuing to pile up runs and making a strong case for himself.

Musheer Khan & Sarfaraz Khan(Brothers) both scored centuries today while representing India U-19 & India-A resepctively...



This is Musheer 1st century in Youth ODIs & for Sarfaraz...lost the count now#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/akThLsZdTI — Abhishek AB (@ABsay_ek) January 25, 2024

SARFARAZ KHAN, THE HERO...!!!



161 runs from 160 balls against England Lions - What a knock, a Superstar in First Class cricket, scored in tough conditions when India A was in big trouble. __ pic.twitter.com/L2JDKXWHtF — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 25, 2024

What A Day for Khan Brother's __



Musheer Khan scored hundred against Ireland in #U19WorldCup2024



Earlier his elder brother #SarfarazKhan scored hundred against England Lions. #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/WVAz5t7oCf — Akhil Gupta _ (@Guptastats92) January 25, 2024

Sarfaraz Khan - 161(160) vs England Lions.



Musheer Khan - 118(106) vs Ireland.



A day to remember for brothers. ___ pic.twitter.com/FZBiJzx2VA — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 25, 2024

Rajat Patidar - 151(158)

Tushar Deshpande - 23(24)

Pulkit Narag - 18(35)

KS Bharat - 15(13)

Sarfaraz Khan - 4(9)

Easwaran - 4(13)

Saini - 3*(26)

Ducks for Sudharsan, Pradosh, Suthar & Kaverappa.



- Patidar has delivered a proper one man show against England Lions. __ pic.twitter.com/l8p47VIBeC January 19, 2024

HUNDRED FOR SARFARAZ KHAN...!!!!



Hundred from just 89 balls against England Lions _ India A lost 4 quick wickets in the space of 22 runs and then Sarfaraz show started - A special knock. pic.twitter.com/PDz5WGCfaj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 25, 2024

Another day, another century for Sarfaraz Khan!



How long will you ignore him? @BCCI pic.twitter.com/XBcDfazYsU — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) January 25, 2024

Impressive Record

In only 44 first-class matches, Sarfaraz Khan has amassed a staggering 3751 runs at an average exceeding 68. His impressive record includes 13 centuries and 11 fifties, underscoring his consistency and ability to anchor innings. As he adds more runs in the ongoing India A vs. England Lions game, the question lingers about how much longer the selectors can overlook his undeniable contributions.

Dominance in the Ongoing Match

In the ongoing four-day clash between India A and England Lions, Sarfaraz Khan’s inning has been nothing short of spectacular. Coming in after the dismissal of Tilak Varma with the score at 174/2, Sarfaraz has relentlessly plundered runs, making a strong case for being the next in line if India requires an additional batter in their Test lineup.

While Sarfaraz Khan’s century steals the spotlight, India A’s dominance in the match is noteworthy. The bowlers, led by Akash Deep, bundled out the England Lions for a mere 152 runs in the first innings. Subsequently, openers Abhimanyu Easwaran and Devdutt Padikkal contributed significantly, setting the stage for Sarfaraz’s aggressive innings that further solidified India A’s position in the game.

Awaiting National Team Call-Up

As the cricketing fraternity awaits the selectors’ decisions on Sarfaraz Khan’s career, his consistent performances make a compelling argument for his inclusion in the national team. Whether the selectors heed this call remains to be seen, but Sarfaraz’s bat continues to speak loudly in his favour.