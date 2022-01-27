Seen lot of players including Sachin Tendulkar but no one like MS Dhoni, reveals Ravi Shastri

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri had special praise for Chennai Super Kings skipper and former India captain MS Dhoni in a candid chat with former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently. Shastri said ‘nothing’ bothered ‘Captain Cool’ Dhoni, who never got angry.

In conversation with Akhtar in Muscat on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket, Shastri said he has never come across a person like Dhoni in terms of not being bothered by the surroundings and sticking to his cool attitude.

“MS Dhoni was unreal. I have never seen a guy like him in my life. Whether he makes a zero or a 100, or lift a World Cup or get knocked out in the first round, it never mattered to him. I promise you, I have seen a lot of players but none like Dhoni. I have seen even Sachin Tendulkar. Fantastic temperament but sometimes get angry but this guy never gets angry. He didn’t care,” Shastri told on Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube Channel.

Shastri mentioned that he still doesn’t have Dhoni’s contact number as the latter is not used to carrying phones with him. Dhoni will be back in action for the IPL 2022 as he was retained by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 12 crore.

“Till today, I don’t have his phone number, I’ve not even asked for it. I know he does not carry a phone around with him,” the former Indian head coach added.

Watch Ravi Shastri's interaction with Shoaib Akhtar here...

Shastri has suggested that Virat Kohli can play the next three-four years as a gun player if he takes a break from a series for two or three months. Kohli had stepped down as the Test skipper after India suffered a Test series loss against South Africa. He holds the record for most Test appearances as India Test captain (68) and he also holds the record for most Test wins by an Indian captain (40).

Shastri wants Kohli to calm down and focus on his batting. He feels the former India skipper has five years of ‘good’ cricket left in him. “He realizes he is 33, he realizes he has five years of good cricket ahead of him. If he can calm down, focus on his batting, take one game at a time, probably take a break from the game as well. I think if he sits out for two or three months or takes a break for a series, it would do him a world of good,” Shastri told Akhtar.

“To come back and play those three-four years as king, absolute king. You know where he is clear mentally, knows exactly what his job and role are, and then plays as a team player, that’s where I want to see Virat Kohli now. To come, contribute big time as a team player and help the team win,” Shastri added.

(with ANI inputs)