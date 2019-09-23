close

2019 T10 League

Shahid Afridi to play for Qalanders at 2019 T10 League

The 2019 T20 League, which will serve as the third edition of the tournament, is slated to take place from November 14.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is all set to participate in this year's T10 League in Abu Dhabi after being signed up as icon player by Qalandars, which is one of the two new teams alongside Bangla Tigers for 2019 edition of the league. 

Excited to be a part of the T10 league in Abu Dhabi, Afridi said that he is looking forward to provide his fans all the entertainment in this short format of the game. 

"I was very excited to be a part of it (T10) from the time I heard it was going to be played in Abu Dhabi. The first two editions of T10 were in Sharjah and now it is in Abu Dhabi. We will be here to provide fans all the entertainment in this short format of the game," ESPNcricinfo quoted Afridi as saying. 

"T10 is a different concept where batsmen will have to have a go from the start. It's good to have some variety for the fans," the former Pakistan player added. 

The 2019 T20 League, which will serve as the third edition of the tournament, is slated to take place from November 14. 

2019 T10 LeagueShahid AfridiQalandersBangla TigersAbu Dhabi
