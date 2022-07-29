Young Indian opener Shubman Gill grabbed the opportunity to open the innings in the three-match series against the West Indies with both hands in the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Gill was adjudged the Player of the Series as India whitewashed the Windies 3-0 with the opener scoring 205 runs in three matches.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris put Shubman Gill as an opener in the league of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. “You are always learning, even towards the end Tendulkar was still learning about his craft and he played, what was it? 200 Test matches. So, you know, I think, you would never label someone so young, like Shubman Gill as a complete player,” Styris said exclusively on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’.

“I still think there are holes in his game. I think there are holes in his technique that the opposition will look to exploit, but he’s got all the skills and the other component. What makes a World class player is their mental thought process and their maturity and leadership. And I think he has that as well. And for that reason, yes you're quite right you can keep him up there with the Rohits, KL Rahuls and Shikhars in terms of openers,” Styris added.

Gill scored a career-best 98 not out in the third and final ODI against West Indies on Wednesday (July 27) as India thrashed the hosts by 119 runs (D/L method). He was unlucky not to score his maiden ODI century as rain interrupted in the match.

Former India selector Saba Karim also gave his views on whether Gill could potentially lead at the international level. “I think it’s good to get some kind of experience. And I feel one year, two year around the line we may see Shubman elevated to lead one of these on the India T20 league. And I think once he gets that kind of experience, in addition, he can manage to lead Punjab in the domestic level that will really board well for him. So, he will gain experience and as you rightly said, he has shown some leadership skills. So that will really do well for Shubman Gill in future,” Karim said on the show.

“I look at him as a versatile player because at this stage, one has seen him bat so well for India as an opener. But given the opportunity, I'm sure he can do well at number three, number four and I think mostly in the T20 format, you look at players who can bat number one, number two and number three. So, I think in that kind of a mould, Shubman Gill can fit in quite easily,” Karim added about Gill’s versatility.