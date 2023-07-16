SL vs PAK 1st Test Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match LIVE On TV And Online In India?

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan will take on hosts Sri Lanka in the first of the two-match Test series starting Sunday (July 16) at the beautiful Galle cricket stadium. The last time the two Asian cricket giants met in while clothing, the series was a 1-1 draw. Both teams will be looking to ensure that the result is better for them this time. Pakistan have had a tough time in the longer format in the recent past. In their last fibe Tests, they have not won a single match. The three Tests vs England at home were all losses while New Zealand went to Pakistan to play 2 draws. Babar and his men will be looking to rectify the mistakes and come out on top at the end of the series. On the other hand, Sri Lanka beat Ireland 2-0, in their lat bilateral Test series. However, Pakistan will be a difficult challenge and facing the Men in Green will be a completely different ball game for the islanders.

All eyes will be on Shaheen Shah Afridi, the ace Pakistani pacer, who is making a Test return. Shaheen has had his issues with the knee. He played intermittently for Pakistan in the last one year since injuring his knee in Sri Lanka while playing the Tests. Co-incidentally, he is making a return to serious red-ball cricket again in the island nation. Let’s see how he goes in the two Tests.



Here's everything you need to know related to the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test match.

What date First Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played?

The First Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place on July 16, Sunday.

Where will the First Test match Sri Lanka vs Pakistan be played?

The First Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played at the Galle International Stadium.

What time will the First Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan begin?

The First Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Pakistan First Test match in India?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan First Test match in India?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and FanCode apps in India.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Huraira, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshitha Manasinghe