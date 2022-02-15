Smriti Mandhana slips four places, Mithali Raj stays at second spot in ICC ODI Rankings

India's WODI skipper Mithali Raj continues to hold on to her No.2 spot behind Australia's Alyssa Healy in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings for batters released on Tuesday, while top batter Smriti Mandhana has slipped four places and is currently placed eighth.

Mithali Raj with 744 points is second behind Healy, who is just five points ahead of the Indian at 749, while Mandhana with 696 points has been overtaken by England's Tammy Beaumont (No.4), the Australian duo of Meg Lanning (No.5, 706 points) and Beth Mooney (No.6, 705 points), and South Africa's Lizelle Lee (No. 7, 702 points).

Among bowlers, Jhulan Goswami has maintained her fourth position with 718 points, with Australia's Jess Jonassen the leader (762 points), while among all-rounders Deepti Sharma is static at fourth spot with 289 points. No.1 all-rounder, Australia's Elysse Perry, is way ahead on 438 points.

Satterthwaite, Lanning move up

Ecclestone, Schutt make gains

Sophie Devine rises up the charts Here's how things stand after the latest update in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's Player Rankings for ODIs Details https://t.co/r9QXpMCKX0 pic.twitter.com/nVUrbNDti5 — ICC (@ICC) February 15, 2022

Meanwhile, New Zealand and Australia stars have made big gains in the ODI rankings after their brilliant showings in their respective series against India and England.

Ahead of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, New Zealand, and Australian players have displayed some fine form which bodes well for their respective sides as they amp up the preparation for the tournament.

In the ODI batting charts, New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite has jumped up to the third spot, gaining one position with 730 rating points. Her ranking jumps up after a fine performance in the first ODI against India, where she scored a 67-ball 63, leading the hosts to a victory.

New Zealand's Suzie Bates also starred in the same match, scoring a brilliant century, which has helped her jump five spots to No. 17 in the charts.

The Women's Ashes also concluded last week in Melbourne, with batters from both sides coming up with some fine displays. England opener Tammy Beaumont scored a fighting half-century, helping her move up three spots to No.4.

Australian skipper Meg Lanning also scored an unbeaten 57 in the same match, helping her move up three spots to No.5. Australian Ellyse Perry was another big gainer, courtesy of an unbeaten 31, which helped her break into the top-10 with 661 rating points.

In the bowling charts, England's Sophie Ecclestone moved up one spot to No.2 after her miserly spell of 1/18 in the final ODI. Australia's Megan Schutt also jumped up one spot to No.3 after her spell of 2/25 in the same contest. Perry also made a significant contribution with the ball in the match with figures of 1/8, which helped her move up three spots to No.6.

From New Zealand, Lea Tahuhu jumped up four spots to No.13, with figures of 1/36 in the first ODI against India. India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad also bowled admirably in the same match, scalping two wickets and conceding only 28 runs to move up five places to No.16 in the rankings.

In the all-rounders' chart, New Zealand's Sophie Devine moved up three spots to No.8 after scoring 13 runs and picking up one wicket in the first ODI against India.

Mooney, Lanning move up

Shafali Verma slips The latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's Player Rankings for T20Is has some big movements! Details https://t.co/r9QXpMCKX0 pic.twitter.com/V5oaiwQUv8 — ICC (@ICC) February 15, 2022

In the T20I batting charts, Australia's Beth Mooney returned to the top of the charts with Australia skipper Meg Lanning also moving up a position to No.2. In the bowling charts, New Zealand's Amelia Kerr moved up five places to No.8 after her performance of 2/25 against India in the one-off T20I.