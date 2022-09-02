Sourav Ganguly ruins THIS brands' promotional stunt with BIG blunder - Check

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly allegedly ruined the social media campaign by Meesho. On Friday morning, many celebrities including actor Deepika Padukone, India cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and comedian Kapil Sharma shared the poster of Mega Blockbuster. Everyone was claiming that they are the main lead in the show or movie. In the end, 'Mega Blockbuster' was revealed to be nothing but a promotional stunt by e-commerce platform Meesho. The stunt was exposed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Zee News can’t officially confirm if the post is doctored.

Here's the post by Sourav Ganguly -

The "Mega Blockbuster" campaign being posted by many celebrities belongs to @Meesho_Official. Ruined by Ganguly's social media team. Welp! pic.twitter.com/eiEqAomEA9 September 2, 2022

Ganguly’s social media team copy-pasted the whole script including the instruction “Please ensure that Meesho brand name or Meesho hashtag is nowhere mentioned in the September 1 post.”

Although Ganguly's official page deleted and re-uploaded the post. However, it was already too late. Social media users had taken screenshots of his original post which are currently going viral on Twitter.

Earlier, Dada was trolled back in 2020 when he shared a watermarked photo of himself on Instagram. The former India captain took to Instagram on to post an image from his Test debut at Lord's in 1996, captioned "fanatastic memories". Ganguly had famously scored a century at the hallowed ground on debut. In the picture, Ganguly can be seen celebrating his century, with a young Rahul Dravid behind him in the background. But one can also see the watermark on the picture and his former teammate Yuvraj Singh wasted no time in pointing it out and trolling him. "Dada logo to hata lo! Your Bcci president now please be professional (sic)," he commented on the picture.

Meanwhile, in the Legends League Ganguly will be captaining the India Maharajas. He will most likely open the batting with Virendra Sehwag. Thereafter, the League would start from September 17 and go till October 8, 2022, playing 15 matches over 22 days in 6 cities.

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (C), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma and Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O Brien and Denesh Ramdin (wk).