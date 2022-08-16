Team India are set to begin their Asia Cup title defense from August 28. In what remains a big worry for the side is star batter Virat Kohli bad run of form from recent years. The former India skipper had a disappointing series against England following which he opted for West Indies and Zimbabwe series. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly shared his thoughts on Kohli's form recently. Notably, Kohli had scored only 33 runs in the two ODIs against England with 31 runs in two innings in the Test match and was dismissed on 1 and 11 in the two T20Is he played. (Virat Kohli's insane numbers at Asia Cup for India will shock you! check stats HERE)

Only Virat Kohli at the moment can feel the pressure of Asia Cup 2022 at this moment as all the limelight is on him but this time for different reasons. The 33-year-old has been waiting for the 71st century for over 2 years now but the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly remained positive about the right-hander. (Babar Azam left FURIOUS due to THIS, replies 'apko main budha lagta hu?...')

Speaking on Sports Tak Ganguly said, "Virat needs practice and has to play (more) matches. He is a great player. He is playing very well but not getting a century. Hope he will make a century in this Asia Cup. I am very hopeful."

Virat Kohli always comeback in form whenever there's match of

IND VS PAK pic.twitter.com/8y1v6OWwAz August 11, 2022

In what will be Kohli's 100th T20 international for his country, the iconic stage will be set for the star batter as India will take on Pakistan on August 28 beginning their title defense of the Asia Cup. India having won the competition seven times before are expected to win it for the eighth time as fans are hot for an act of revenge against Pakistan after the 2021 T20 World Cup loss. Kohli himself has a score to settle with the Men in Green as they ruined the Men in Blue's World Cup campaign with a dominant ten-wicket victory.