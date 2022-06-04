BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly is one of the most respected and loved cricketers in the country. Ganguly AKA Dada was known to back players even in their worst phases and those cricketers used to pay rich dividends in return when they used to bounce back in form. One such name that Ganguly backed when he was the captain of Team India is Harbhajan Singh. In an interview, Harbhajan revealed that it was his performance that saved Ganguly from getting sacked as the captain of the Indian cricket team in 2001.

Harbhajan told Sportskeeda, “Had Ganguly not backed me, he wouldn't have won that series (2001 vs Australia) and would have been sacked from captaincy. He came like God for me and held my hand and I went on with my job. It helped both my career and his as a captain as he got the extension. He did help me in giving a chance, but then it's up to the player to make it count."

Harbhajan also made a shocking statement in the interview where he blamed former India coach Greg Chappell for the team's poor performance in the ICC 2007 ODI World Cup in West Indies. India was kicked out in the group stage after two defeats against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

"If Greg Chappell had not been the Indian coach, we would have performed better at the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies. It wasn't a happy team when he was there so we would have certainly progressed well," Harbhajan said.