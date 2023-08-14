Latest Cricket News: South Africa Announces T20 And ODI Squads For Australia Series THIS Mumbai Indians Youngster Gets Call Up Too

Cricket enthusiasts can brace themselves for an exhilarating white-ball showdown as Cricket South Africa (CSA) unveils the squads set to face Australia in the upcoming series. A fresh face in the international scene, Dewald Brevis of the Momentum Multiply Titans and a former SA U19 star, has earned his debut call-up to both the T20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) squads. Brevis made a resounding impact by clinching the top run-scorer title at the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in January 2022, amassing a remarkable 506 runs - an unmatched feat in a single edition of the tournament.

Dewald Brevis included in the South Africa ODI & T20I team for Australia series. pic.twitter.com/Ps6ukXEV2i — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 14, 2023

The right-handed sensation has seamlessly translated his prowess to T20 leagues worldwide, solidifying his stature with a record-breaking performance of 162 runs off 57 balls during the previous CSA T20 Challenge. His excellence extended to the recent SA 'A' tour in Sri Lanka, where he unleashed a scintillating 98 runs off 71 balls in the first unofficial 50-over match.

Teaming up with Brevis in the T20I squad are his Titans comrades, Donovan Ferreira and Gerald Coetzee, with the latter potentially expanding his horizons to Test and ODI formats. Adding more firepower is Dafabets Warriors' standout, Matthew Breetzke.

Keshav Maharaj, the seasoned spinner, stages a triumphant return, featuring in the second and third T20Is as well as the ODI squad. Maharaj's spirited comeback follows his recovery from a ruptured left Achilles tendon, incurred during the Betway Test series against West Indies in March.

In a strategic move, the likes of Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, and Kagiso Rabada will enjoy a well-deserved rest during the three-match KFC T20I series, rejuvenating to spearhead the charge in the forthcoming five-match Betway ODI series.

As the excitement builds, fans can anticipate the unveiling of the 15-player squad for the World Cup, set to be disclosed on September 5th.

Commenting on the squad selection, the esteemed white-ball head coach, Rob Walter, emphasized the commitment to nurturing a robust talent pool. The T20I series against Australia emerges as a golden opportunity to showcase emerging cricketers' capabilities, making Dewald, Donovan, and Matthew's inclusion a strategic move. These standout performers have consistently dazzled in domestic competitions, aligning seamlessly with the team's evolving playing style.

The return of Keshav Maharaj, applauded for his remarkable progress, bolsters the team's resolve. His inclusion in the squads augments the chances of featuring in the World Cup lineup. Should circumstances necessitate, suitable replacements will be deployed for the second and third T20Is, with the focus firmly on the critical ODI series, a mere month away from the global spectacle.

Ebullient about the forthcoming tour, Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe echoed the sentiment that this juncture marks an exhilarating phase for South African cricket. The impending World Cup looms large on the horizon, and the tour against the formidable Australian side promises a rigorous preparation, setting the stage for the months ahead. As the nation anticipates a fierce contest, Nkwe predicts an arduous yet rewarding tour against one of the world's premier cricketing nations.

The Proteas T20I Squad Against Australia:

Aiden Markram (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans)

Temba Bavuma (DP World Lions)

Matthew Breetzke (Dafabet Warriors)

Dewald Brevis (Momentum Multiply Titans)

Gerald Coetzee (Momentum Multiply Titans)

Donovan Ferreira (Momentum Multiply Titans)

Bjorn Fortuin (DP World Lions)

Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions)

Marco Jansen (Dafabet Warriors)

Sisanda Magala (DP World Lions)

Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)

Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans)

Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans)

Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors)

Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans)

Rassie van der Dussen (DP World Lions)

The Proteas ODI Squad Against Australia:

Temba Bavuma (captain, DP World Lions)

Dewald Brevis (Momentum Multiply Titans)

Gerald Coetzee (Momentum Multiply Titans)

Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans)

Bjorn Fortuin (DP World Lions)

Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions)

Marco Jansen (Dafabet Warriors)

Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans)

Sisanda Magala (DP World Lions)

Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)

Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans)

David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)

Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans)

Anrich Nortje (Dafabet Warriors)

Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans)

Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province)

Kagiso Rabada (DP World Lions)

Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors)

Rassie van der Dussen (DP World Lions)

Tour Schedule:

KFC T20I Series:

Wednesday, 30 August – 18:00 South Africa vs Australia - Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Friday, 01 September – 18:00 South Africa vs Australia - Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Sunday, 03 September – 14:00 South Africa vs Australia - Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Betway ODI Series:

Thursday, 07 September – 13:00 South Africa vs Australia – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Saturday, 09 September – 13:00 South Africa vs Australia – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Tuesday, 12 September – 13:00 South Africa vs Australia – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Friday, 15 September – 13:00 South Africa vs Australia – SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday, 17 September – 10:00 South Africa vs Australia – DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

As anticipation grows, cricket aficionados are poised for an enthralling series that promises to be a significant stepping stone towards the highly anticipated World Cup.