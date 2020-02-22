हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
South Africa fined for maintaining slow over-rate in first Australia T20I

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Paleker, and third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth official Brad White levelled the charges.

Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

South Africa have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during their crushing 107-run defeat against Australia in the first Twenty20 International in Johannesburg on Friday.

Andrew Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Quinton de Kock’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

De Kock pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction and as a result, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Paleker, and third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth official Brad White levelled the charges.

