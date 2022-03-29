हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

SRH vs RR, IPL 2022: Mystery girl Kaviya Maran's reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal wins fans' hearts - check reactions

Kaviya made the day of her fans as she was spotted smiling and clapping for SRH when pacer Romario Shepherd dismissed RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the seventh over of the match.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2022: Mystery girl Kaviya Maran&#039;s reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal&#039;s dismissal wins fans&#039; hearts - check reactions
SRH CEO Kaviya Maran cheering for her team during clash against RR (Source: Twitter)

Former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad opened their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday (March 29) 
However, more than Kane Williamson’s side, fans were excited to see the return of the original IPL ‘mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran to the stands to cheer for her team.

Luckily, Kaviya didn't disappoint her fans as she was spotted smiling and clapping for SRH when pacer Romario Shepherd dismissed RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the seventh over of the match.

Kaviya's reaction made the day of her fans as they took to Twitter to express their happiness. Check some of the reactions here:

Interestingly, Kaviya, the daughter of Sun Group owner Kalanidhi Maran and CEO of the SRH team, has been a regular fixture in most SRH matches over the last few years – both in India as well as the UAE. 

Kaviya is a popular face among IPL fans and she has often been dubbed as 'national crush' by her supporters. Just her presence at the stadium is enough to get the internet talking.
Earlier, SRH skipper Williamson won the toss and opted to field first against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Notably, SRH and RR have faced each other in 15 IPL matches, with the former side winning eight and Rajasthan winning seven. Since 2018, SRH had the upper hand by winning 5 matches and losing 3.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022SRHRRKaviya Maran
Next
Story

IPL 2022: LSG skipper KL Rahul REVEALS how his mother lied about naming him after Shah Rukh Khan's character

Must Watch

PT3M34S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 34th Day of Russia-Ukraine War